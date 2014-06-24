A World Of Warcraft Player Hit Level 90 Without Choosing A Faction

World of Warcraft, like most fantasy worlds, works on a binary. Either you’re Alliance, or you’re Horde, and people take the idea of being a fake elf in a fake faction far more seriously than any grown human being should. But one guy decided to tell both sides to get stuffed, and hit level 90 without choosing a side.
How’d the aptly named Doubleagent pull it off? According to Rock Paper Shotgun, patience and lots of it. He created a Pandaren character and then never left the neutral starting zone. Once he used up the quests and other XP generating missions, he simply started mining ore and picking herbs.
OK, on the one hand, this sounds incredibly boring, albeit Doubleagent describes it as a soothing activity he mostly did while getting caught up on TV shows. That said, sure, it took 173 days of play time, but he cracked Level 90 while avoiding one of the game’s cardinal rules, something gamers aspire to because really, you’re not a gamer unless you’ve forced a game to play by your rules.
And it’s undeniably impressive that he’s managed to find a way around one of the most tiresome arguments on the Internet. So, if nothing else, Doubleagent is a better gamer than I am, and I salute him in his dedication to find loopholes.
So he worked around the primary reason I’ve never played WoW. The game has always looked interesting but I legitimately hate having to rely on another person to progress in a game. This is also how Double Dragon nearly ruined my relationship with my older brother when we were kids.
You don’t have to interact with other people to enjoy or progress through Wow.
What this player worked-around is never choosing a faction by playing the only race that is neutral from the start.
You don’t have to rely on other players to advance. You advance faster and have more fun by doing raids etc. but reaching level 90 is certainly possible alone
I once tried to reach level cap in GuildWars with out leaving pre-searing ascalon.
there was even a title you could give yourself if you managed to pull it off.
Spoiler; i didn’t pull it off
just stay in the forest, killing Boars.
I instantly thought of this South Park reference when I read this article
MOM!! MOOOOOOOOOOOOOOM!!! MORE HOT POCKETS!
This was an awesome feat and I hope that Blizzard does give the fellow some recognition for having done it – a special title, anything that would be something that he could cherish at least on his character. Watched the YouTube of his achieving his goal and I must say that I laughed hysterically with the way that people were following him about – looked like lemmings trying to make the great escape off the turtle. :D
Does 173 days of play time mean 173 x24 hrs? Or is it accelerated. If that is real time, holy crap I don’t feel bad about how I spend my free time.
Holy shit, I’m amazed I never came across that blog post you linked in my WOW days. That has to be one of the weirdest pieces of nonsense I’ve ever read.
+ Level 1
Considering Mists of Pandaria released in Sept 2012 (639 days ago to be precise) it is pretty absurd he was able to do this so quickly. He spent 27% of his life the last 639 leveling this character…
I played WoW pretty hardcore from 2004-2009 (moderately successful raiding guild around top 200 US in progression) and only put in about 200 days on my main character in that time. So props to this guy, he’s pretty hardcore.