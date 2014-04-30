‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Recap: This Time, It’s Personal

Ever since HYDRA stepped out of the darkness, Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. has improved drastically. This episode was no exception, especially as we got more of a peek into the mind of Ward and how he views the world, his mission, and himself.
Most of the episode is taken up with bringing the band back together, and thus with plot momentum. Coulson and his team figure out that Ward is HYDRA just in time for Maria Hill to sell them all out to Talbot. Talbot apparently doesn’t feel the need to move on this whole “dangerous HYDRA agent” thing. So, they kick some ass and get a ride out.
Ward and Skye, meanwhile, play a game of one-up-manship as they both try to keep the other fooled about their real allegiances and motives. Unfortunately for Skye, she ultimately doesn’t have a killer cyborg on her side, so she’s stuck on the jet.
Which comes to the most interesting part, namely Ward insisting that he has feelings for Skye and that HYDRA is just part of the job as far as he’s concerned. Ward seems a bit conflicted, but unfortunately for him, Deathlok can’t afford to be. Also unfortunately for him, Skye is pretty good at headbutting people, in what’s the episode’s funniest moment.
Of course, Skye is saved by Coulson in a rather dramatic leap from the jet in Coulson’s flying car, which gets utterly trashed in a green-screen sequence that probably took up most of the episode’s budget and is something of a reminder that stunt work isn’t this show’s strong suit. During all this, May is putting together just who the project leader on the Tahiti project actually was… and it turns out to be Coulson himself.
It’s a solid episode, not least because Brett Dalton manages to sell that he’s convinced he’s the good guy quite effectively. Just why he believes this is perhaps not terribly convincing, so the show will be spending a whole episode explaining this next week. But considering this show desperately need a well-defined bad guy, we’ll take it.
Some more thoughts:
- So May just walked into a graveyard with a shovel?
- The team finally being reunited is welcome; the show is really at its best with a single focused plot line.
- Talbot is either HYDRA or has been taking far too many lessons about operational behavior from his boss.
- This also extends to his knowledge of geography, because the last time I checked, Canada was a sovereign nation that the US couldn’t just deploy special forces in and claim facilities from willy-nilly.
So Canada is HYDRA?! …now it all makes sense.
Cut off one maple leaf, two more will take its place
Actually, it’s French Canada.
All the more terrifying.
Dude, I wouldn’t mess with Hydro Quebec. Those people mean business!
“This is Canada. We are Hydra now. Sorry aboot the change.”
“Too many lessons from his boss” pretty much describes Talbot to a T. No one understands why I still like the scene in Hulk where he gets blown up even though every other second Jennifer Connelly’s not on screen is a complete waste.
For once I was really paying attention to the ending.
Heh, true, although I love Hulk unreservedly as a great superhero movie.
It was well choreographed, but I thought the funniest part was Coulson reaching for his wallet to pay for parking.
So Ward is for sure, full on Hydra, right? I think if he was going to turn it would have been this episode. Also, stupid Skye should have let him die.
I think he will be pissed that Garrett was willing to kill him.
I DO NOT understand why she begged for his life. I guess it fits her characters sensibilities, but COME ON.
I really, really hope they don’t try to make Ward turn into a good guy. At this point, he’s done a metric ton of killing and helping the bad guys. I’d much prefer a “crazy-eyed, in love with Skye psycho” arc to “conflicted traitor who killed everyone but will end up saving the day for Skye.”
Also, I’m kind of confused. Why was that hard drive about Coulson’s TAHITI involvement actually in Coulson’s grave? Did I miss them hinting to that earlier?
They hinted at it when Hill made the comment about Fury “when he decided not to bury Coulson.”
Yeah and Next week seems to be filled with Ward flashbacks… most likely to build sympothy.
Fury told Hill that he “buried that information when he buried Coulson”
I doubt they want us to build sympathy for Ward so much as to make us understand why he thinks he’s still the good guy. What made that scene work was that there was no mask for Ward to drop. He really believes he’s doing the right thing.
The only way I will buy a redemptive turn for Ward is if he sacrifices himself for Skye/the team. Either bad guy Ward or dead Ward, nothing else will work for me. And I really liked that headbutt.
Also, Man-Thing mention!
Man-Thing is owned by another studio, right? I might be wrong, but I don’t think they can use the character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe currently.
Yea, although Ellen Brandt was the Extremis soldier that chased Tony around Hicksville in IM3.
I’m like 99% sure they got the rights back from Lionsgate, but I’ll have to check.
what has Lionsgate done with it? Don’t the deals have a usage clause? I mean that’s why we got the Amazing Spider-man and X-Men/Fantastic Four Reboots?
So true love will undo Hydra plans with Ward.
solid episode. I still don’t like the whole “Shield is completely gone instead of just underground” idea that Hill and Marvel are fronting. I vote Coulson builds a new Shield as secret director.
Also, Skye giving up the goods to save Ward’s life? I always call BS on those sorts of things. A good guy isn’t a good guy because they try to save the life of someone that deserves death, especially at the risk of many other lives. If I have to see one more hero give over the proverbial launch codes that will kill thousands to save someone deserving death or even a loved one I’m just going to check out of the story after that.
Yeah, I hated that.
I like that Ward still sees himself as a good guy and having to explain to Skye that he wasn’t a Nazi.
I’m still not ready to give up on my belief that Victoria Hand is alive and is working with Ward as part of a third faction, separate from SHIELD and HYDRA, that will reorganize the remnants of SHIELD into HAMMER if they ever do a season 2.
I did notice the actress was in the opening credits. Not sure why.
As much as I find Chloe Bennett to be an insanely beautiful woman, I really hate Skye. The sassy, plucky young lady that’s a super computer hacker and now a full field agent with a mysterious origin and also possibly infused with alien blood…and…also able to outsmart evil doers at things they should be better than her at. I mean, give me a break. There’s suspension of disbelief, and there’s full on Gary or Mary Stu-ism. And I know the writers made a reference to her childhood nickname as a way of acknowledging the fans whining about her in a similar manner to what I am saying now, but the way this show just keeps force feeding her to viewers really is frustrating to me. I mean, I want to see her go on a very long losing streak right now. Maybe fall down some stairs or get knocked around like Glass Joe (both references to Pete from Mad Men).
And you want to know why it’s not a surprise that SHIELD is infested with HYDRA? Because apparently an off-the-street schlub who hacks their systems (and has a mysterious origin and no real name – hello background check!) can be recruited and brought into the organization with few questions asked. Clearance, training, access to information, etc? No problem!
Yes, yes I know. “Comics.”
Apparently the love of sassy quirky female mary sue character’s runs in the Whedon bloodline.
Technically, SHIELD does know who Skye really is. Or at least, some of them do. And they have been there since the start.
Yeah. And they better come clean sometime in the reasonably near future…