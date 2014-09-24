‘Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.’ Managed To Keep Its Momentum In Its Second Season Premiere

Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D. had a rough start, to put it mildly. But the back half had momentum as everything changed around the show. So, did they manage to keep it? Perhaps surprisingly, very much so.
The show starts off with a cameo from Agent Carter and the Howling Commandos as they mop up the last of HYDRA’s WWII bases. They find an object so dangerous that to touch it can kill you, and, in the style of government agencies, they seal it in a crate and send it off to be studied by top men.
About sixty years later, HYDRA wants the McGuffin, and so they send the Absorbing Man after it. As SHIELD gears up, we get a convenient look at their latest operation. Coulson’s been flying around the world looking for SHIELD agents who aren’t either HYDRA or in the private sector. May is still May. Skye has become a credible secret agent, or at least is good in a fight. Fitz is basically a millstone, unable to remember words and suffering from rage issues. And Ward’s down in the basement, having grown a hipster beard and practicing his best Hannibal Lecter. He’s also obsessed with Skye, so there’s absolutely no way this is going to end badly.
There’s also a crew of mercenaries, led by Isabelle Hartley, that they promptly lose when their assault on a government facility to find the scary life-draining object goes awry shockingly quickly. By the end of the episode, two of three mercs are dead, a Quinjet has been stolen so we no longer have to pretend that jumbo jet set is in the air, and we find out that Simmons walked away from the team and that in her appearances, Fitz has been hallucinating her presence.
In all, it’s solid, and far better than the premiere last year. If nothing else, the Absorbing Man is well used and these characters now have actual problems and dimension, instead of just being vague wads of funtack to have plot points stuck to them. We’ll be curious to see if the show pays it off, and plays on what it can build.
I really liked the episode and I can’t wait to see where it goes
Could be me, but I don’t think it’s a hipster beard if you grow it in captivity. Also, I’m missing the trademark Coulson humor, I hope now that shit’s real and he’s director that doesn’t go missing. Finally, any insight as to why Simmons left? Was it a casting thing, is she doing something else, or some plot point they’ll come around to later?
Well, she’s still on the show, so I’m assuming it’s just a plot point they’ll get into.
coulson said she thought her absence would help fitz but she could have had ulterior movies
Well doesn’t look like real Simmons will be gone for long the presser for Episode 3 indicates that she will be in the episode. Well unless it’s Fitz having a freak out.
Ward transitioned from my least liked character to my favorite. He’s the best, crazy hipster beard or no. So Falcon-Lite (Tripp) better keep his hands of his Skye.
I’ll get over it, but Absorbing Man just morphing single limbs versus whole body when he’s being shot at irked me.
At first it bothered me as well, but once they revealed he was intending to be captured, it made a lot more sense.
@leave1942 thanks, I failed to connect the dots.
And the world makes sense again!
“I’ll get over it, but Absorbing Man just morphing single limbs versus whole body when he’s being shot at irked me.”
That’s kinda his shtick…
[static.comicvine.com]
If Kang says so, then so it must be!
Maybe I’m misunderstanding what you’re saying, but they’re def going to be back in the jumbo jet. The way I saw it was that they stole the quinjet so they could copy the stealth tech over to their plane.
Definitely off to a good start. Although I’m a little bummed Lucy Lawless is gone already. Still, looking forward to what’s next.
But you will be amazed what they can do nowadays with robotics
But if she is dead I’d like to point out that the Agents of SHIELD have shown more character deaths than the marvel movies.
Well, she did touch the McGuffin, that might mean she’s not fully dead.
@Dan Seitz I don’t understand the point of cutting offer arm just to kill her 1min later. I guess only to let the Obelisk fly out the window so Future STRIKE leader can play dead?
The Simmons reveal was pretty damn good and it made Fitz interesting, and major props on the acting when you see that Simmons wasn’t there anymore.
Yeah, that caught me by surprise and gave me a sad.
Favorite part of the episode.
Also agree it was a solid start. The Fitz/Simmons reveal was a really well done twist, Absorbing Man was a solid villain, and Ward was wonderfully creepy as hell. Glad to see the show improving.
They knocked it out of the park with Absorbing Man. I marked out when he looked at the gold ball/chain before grabbing it. Simmons reveal caught me off guard, was really well done.
I laughed when Coulson showed Mae where London is on the map.
Good to see Dum Dum in anything ever for any reason. Is he going to be in that Agent Carter show? I mean, I’m going to watch it anyway, but that would be nice.
I thought it was very entertaining. They’re still sloppy/low budget with the action pieces (for example, I laughed out loud when May marched up, kicked Absorbing Man in the chest, 5 guards roll up with guns and say freeze, May turns around and jumps over a wall, and then nothing more is said), but these are characters (and storylines) you can watch. I just hope they treat everything with depth and not the usual “ohandthenmagichappenedtheend” attitude.
All im asking is that Coulson recruits at least one person with super powers to join the team. It’s getting harder to buy that they can defeat super villains with fancy kicks and taser bullets.
Anyone know what the blue thing in the box with the weird glyph on it was? The one Dum Dum tried to open but Carter closed quickly?
I thought it was the Kree body that they found in season one
That’s what it appeared to be to me as well
Xena saying “let’s see why this thing is so deadly” before picking it up and it eating her hand may have been the stupidest thing i’ve seen on tv all year
Seeing a lot about the Simmons twist… did nobody catch that scene about halfway thru when she put her hand on Fitz shoulder and he put his hand on hers. Then they changed camera angles: no more hands (or Simmons).
It was a subtle clue I had to rewind about five times to let sink in, but it was pretty cool!
The one thing I don’t understand is… Why couldn’t the Kraken study the object while withinr SHIELD like Strucker has been doing with Lokis Staff?
Cause Kraken sucks!
They shoulda brought in Baron Zemo!