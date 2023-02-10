Just days after shooting down a Chinese spy balloon off the coast of South Carolina, the Biden Administration has confirmed that another “high-altitude object” was shot down over Alaska on Friday. Little is known about the object’s origins, but it is reportedly smaller than the spy balloon and was reportedly destroyed out of an “abundance of caution” because it posed a potential threat to civilian aircraft. Like the spy balloon, it was taken out while still over water to minimize a risk of property damage or injury.

National Security Council coordinator John Kirby provided the White House Press Corps with details. Via CNN:

“We’re calling this an object because that’s the best description we have right now. We don’t know who owns it – whether it’s state-owned or corporate-owned or privately owned, we just don’t know,” Kirby said. He added: “We don’t have any information that would confirm a stated purpose for this object. We do expect to be able to recover the debris since it fell not only within our territorial space, but on what we what believe is frozen water. So a recovery effort will be made and we’re hopeful that it will be successful and then we can learn a little bit more about it.”

Kirby also revealed that the object was roughly the size of a small car and President Biden was “absolutely” involved in the decision to shoot it down. However, despite Biden acting quickly this time around, Fox News somehow found a way to make this development a negative for the president even though he did exactly what conservatives criticized for not doing with the Chinese spy balloon.

The Fox News reporter who tried to spin the incident was quickly roasted on Twitter:

Proving what we said all along. They were going to criticize him no matter what he did. — Harcourt Fenton Mudd (@garnles) February 10, 2023

And they wonder why Biden won't do an interview — Antione Jackson (@JacksonAntione) February 10, 2023

I was going to make a joke about how Fox was gonna make this "Bad for Biden", but they beat me to it for real. https://t.co/NrUrxgrybg — DoomerVonDoomington 🇺🇦 (@DoomerVon) February 10, 2023

FOX last week: "WHY DIDN'T YOU SHOOT DOWN THE BALLOON WHEN IT WAS OVER ALASKA?" FOX Today: "WHY DID YOU SHOOT IT DOWN OVER ALASKA?" This is why no one should listen to @FOXNews or any of it's whining talking heads. — KMG365 ☕ 🥀 🐝 (@starbucksgirl51) February 10, 2023

Different tack than I expected. I expected something more along the lines of “you did what we wanted this time. Why are you listening to a bunch of obvious morons like us?” — Max Bob (@farkweezbo) February 10, 2023

