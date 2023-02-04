For the last week, the nation has been gripped by the biggest balloon story since 2009’s “Balloon Boy.” A mysterious balloon cruised across the nation, first spotted over Idaho. It was soon revealed to be from China and alleged to be surveilling the country. It became known as the “Chinese spy balloon.” It even caused a minor international incident. But on Saturday, mere hours after President Joe Biden vowed to “take care of it,” the balloon met its maker over the coast of South Carolina.

As per The Associated Press, Air Force fighter aircraft shot down the balloon Saturday afternoon as it made its way over the Atlantic Ocean. Before the operation went into play, the FAA closed down air space while the Coast Guard told mariners to leave the area, warning that operation could prove a “significant hazard.” The shooting down of the balloon was caught live on Fox News, who happened to have a feed on air.

Fox News airs live footage of the Chinese spy balloon coming down after it was shot. "First of all, well done!" Gen. Jack Keane exclaims while watching it float down. pic.twitter.com/QYkxQhJpNf — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) February 4, 2023

There were plenty of other videos of it from different angles.

Here's the best video of the U.S. military shooting down the Chinese spy balloon that I have seen, posted by @ashlynforsc: pic.twitter.com/HuCISoBmDj — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 4, 2023

Video of the balloon getting shot down over Myrtle Beach!! pic.twitter.com/nGA5RXA14P — Jason Sellers (@JasonSellers32) February 4, 2023

Video of Chinese spy balloon apparently being shot down near Myrtle Beach SC pic.twitter.com/qI76DuQGPk — JaboCrypto (@TSouth93) February 4, 2023

“They got the balloon!” Chinese spy balloon shot down just off the east coast, over US territorial waters. Mission accomplished. pic.twitter.com/5ND7kt4HPL — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 4, 2023

Biden was first briefed on the balloon on Tuesday and he initially talked about taking it out then. Pentagon officials advised otherwise, arguing that it was a potential risk to those on the ground. Better, they said, to wait until the balloon was over the Atlantic Ocean.