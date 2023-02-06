Like most Republicans, Donald Trump spent all last week attacking Joe Biden for not immediately blasting the Chinese spy balloon out of the sky. Never mind that the Pentagon repeatedly stated that blowing up the large metal object that was as long as three buses could cause significant property damage and/or death. Republicans wanted a show of strength, ding dangit, and Trump would’ve given it to them.

However, when Biden did destroy the balloon the second it made out to the ocean, Trump suddenly changed his tune and started attacking Biden for not pursuing a more diplomatic route. Namely brokering a deal over an imaginary pilot that Trump now thinks could’ve been inside the balloon. Via Truth Social:

Who sends a Billion Dollar blimp, with the most sophisticated equipment in the World, and large enough to hold ten cars or 3 large buses, into a complex pattern over the United States, without it quite possibly being manned, such as the “manned spacecraft?” China should have been called to ask. If “no,” shoot it down, if “yes,” negotiate the greatest deal EVER!

Naturally, Trump has no idea how anything works. For starters, the balloon was absolutely unmanned. As for its “complex pattern,” it literally just followed the jet stream across the country because, again, it was an unmanned object with limited navigation based on the direction of the wind. There would be no secret hostage waiting inside for President Deals.

It also should be noted that Trump’s sudden change of tone arrives after conflicting reports that three spy balloons entered U.S. airspace during his administration. While his former administration officials have denied their presence, a new report now claims the Pentagon never informed Trump until after he left office. Probably because he would’ve demanded to blow them up over Tampa.

(Via Donald Trump on Truth Social)