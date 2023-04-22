A year-and-a-half after the tragic incident that claimed the life of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins, the Western Rust is back in production, with prop guns replaced by the electric guns John Wick filmmaker Chad Stahelski thinks all film productions should use. That’s not all: Star Alec Baldwin, who unwittingly fired the gun that cost Hutchins her life has decided to make a documentary about what happened. What’s more, while charges against Baldwin were recently dropped, that isn’t stopping Hutchins’ family from suing him.

First, as per The Daily Mail, Baldwin has hired Oscar-nominated documentarian Rory Kennedy, of the doc Last Days in Vietnam, for a documentary that will “document every move he makes” as the film wraps up principal photography. Kennedy is already in Montana, where the shoot is unfolding, though she was reportedly also seen filming outside the New York City brownstone in which Baldwin lives with his family. She was allegedly also present when Baldwin learned that charges against him had been dropped.

Meanwhile, as per Deadline, the family of the slain cinematographer are moving forward with a civil lawsuit against Baldwin, who was holding the gun that fired at her. They’re represented by legendary attorney Gloria Allred, who in the past has worked on cases against the likes of Donald Trump and R. Kelly.

“Mr Baldwin may pretend that he is not responsible for pulling the trigger and ejecting a live bullet which ended Halyna’s life,” Allred said in a statement to the press. “He can run to Montana and pretend that he is just an actor in a wild west movie but, in real life, he cannot escape from the fact that he had a major role in a tragedy which had real life consequences.”

Baldwin’s legal team has called the lawsuit “misguided,” saying it won’t hold up to scrutiny.

Baldwin has maintained his innocence ever since the incident, which took place in October of 2021. Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the film’s armorer, is still charges with two counts of involuntary manslaughter.

(Via The Daily Mail and Deadline)