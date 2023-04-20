The criminal charges against Alec Baldwin over the accidental shooting death on the set of Rust are reportedly about to be dropped. The actor was accused of involuntary manslaughter after a gun discharged, killing cinematographer Halyna Hutchins. Charges against Baldwin are set to be dismissed, but they could resume at a later date.

Via Deadline:

Recently appointed special prosecutors Kari Morrissey and Jason Lewis are expected to be filing paperwork soon, perhaps even today, to dismiss the involuntary manslaughter claims against the multi-Emmy-winning actor without prejudice, we hear. That means, as they are set to investigate further into what actually went down that terrible day on the Bonanza Creek Ranch set near Santa Fe, this case could be resurrected in the future.

According to Deadline, the now ex-Rust armorer Hannah Guttierez-Reed still has a charge for involuntary manslaughter standing against her in Hutchins’ death.

The dismissal of Baldwin’s charges arrive after his legal team successfully argued in February that he was being erroneously charged under a New Mexico firearm law that didn’t exist until well after the Rust shooting occurred. That argument led to a downgrade in Baldwin’s criminal liability, which will reportedly be dismissed within the next 24 hours.

(Via Deadline)