Getty Image

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez remains the undefeated queen of social media — this time, clapping back at former senator Joe Lieberman. On Thursday, Lieberman, an Independent, spoke with Fox Business about the future of the Democratic party and his thoughts on the rising political star, who was sworn in last week along with a fresh crop of House Representatives.

Lieberman is less than impressed with Ocasio-Cortez however, and slammed her as too “different” and “controversial” for the party, considering that Democrats have shifted to moderate politics as Republicans keep veering further and further right:

“With all respect,” he told FOX Business’ Neil Cavuto on Thursday, “I certainly hope she’s not the future and I don’t believe she is.” “If you look at the majority of new Democrats in the house, they tend to be, I say, center-left, if they are not left-left,” he said. “And that is because they had to be center-left to win some of those competitive swing districts that they took from Republicans. So that’s the hope.”

Ocasio-Cortez, who at 29 became the youngest woman to be sworn into Congress, had the perfect millennial four-word response to the criticism: “New party, who dis?”

By Friday morning, Lieberman began trending on Twitter as others felt similarly. Many pointed out the fact that since the one-time vice presidential nominee isn’t even a Democrat anymore, maybe he should keep his thoughts on the future of the party to himself.

Ocasio-Cortez and everyone born after 1985: “Who in the hell is Joe Lieberman?” https://t.co/DJYrDyawPC — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 10, 2019

Joe Lieberman’s utility to the Democratic party is being the recipient of dunks from AOC and Warren — Gideon Resnick (@GideonResnick) January 11, 2019

No but seriously Joe Lieberman is the worst person in the world. — David Roberts (@drvox) January 11, 2019

This is exactly the amount of deference Joe Lieberman deserves from Democrats. https://t.co/eQdbMIPd7B — Greg Pak (@gregpak) January 11, 2019

Joe Lieberman isn't even a Democrat anymore, so why doesn't he join in a shuttered diner for a cup of steaming hot STFU all the other non-Democrats who have Big Thoughts about the future of a party to which they don't belong. — Melissa McEwan (@Shakestweetz) January 11, 2019

This is where Joe Lieberman always wanted to be: Arguing in absentia with a politician 47 years younger than him, as his 2006 primary opponent becomes governor of his home state. https://t.co/dhpzMpXwoj — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 10, 2019

It’s impossible for me to care less what Joe Lieberman thinks. https://t.co/nmxphft70Q — Will Fischer (@will_c_fischer) January 11, 2019

lots of tears from joe lieberman because he's virtually 100% irrelevant in today's democratic party pic.twitter.com/PeYWN4bB9l — Waleed Shahid (@_waleedshahid) January 10, 2019

Joe Lieberman isn’t even a Democrat, so there’s that. https://t.co/IfwMd9LVo8 — Molly Jong-Fast (@MollyJongFast) January 10, 2019

Joe Lieberman needs to crawl back into whatever hole he comes from—the revolution is coming whether his elitist behind likes it or not https://t.co/UoxVl9iPbb — Jordan (@JordanChariton) January 11, 2019

Does anyone in the Democratic Party care what Joe Lieberman thinks? https://t.co/fbzV4RWJGY — Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 11, 2019

Hilarious for Joe Lieberman to attack Ocasio. I mean, unlike Lieberman, Ocasio could win her primary. — Oliver Willis (@owillis) January 11, 2019

In other words, whether Lieberman likes it or not, it would seem that the future of the Democratic party is already here.