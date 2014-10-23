Amazing New Calculator App Will Make It Virtually Impossible For You To Fail At Math

10.22.14

Are you infamously terrible at math? Give zero f*cks what the order of operations is? Always that kid whose graphing calculator showed a flat line instead of one of those fancy parabola things? Yeah, me too. (Hence, why I’m here and everyday feel #blessed that I get to work predominantly with W O R D S.)

Fortunately, a new app called the PhotoMath Calculator should make dealing with numbers and convoluted equations as easy as snapping a picture. Literally. All you have to do is take a picture of the problem at hand and voilà, it spits out the answer in mere seconds! And for those of you with nitpicky teachers who demand that you “show all the work”, don’t worry, as this magical invention also provides step-by-step guidance.

Below, check out a short video on the PhotoMath Calculator app.

Via BroBible

