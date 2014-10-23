Amazing New Calculator App Will Make It Virtually Impossible For You To Fail At Math

Are you infamously terrible at math? Give zero f*cks what the order of operations is? Always that kid whose graphing calculator showed a flat line instead of one of those fancy parabola things? Yeah, me too. (Hence, why I’m here and everyday feel #blessed that I get to work predominantly with W O R D S.)
Fortunately, a new app called the PhotoMath Calculator should make dealing with numbers and convoluted equations as easy as snapping a picture. Literally. All you have to do is take a picture of the problem at hand and voilà, it spits out the answer in mere seconds! And for those of you with nitpicky teachers who demand that you “show all the work”, don’t worry, as this magical invention also provides step-by-step guidance.
Below, check out a short video on the PhotoMath Calculator app.
This is insane. I worked my ass off for those math class Cs in high school. Already the coolest app ever?
And its free?!?!
Thank god!
I might go back to college now, I’ll finally have a chance.
seriously!
This is amazing. Now I don’t have to try to pull 20 year old forgotten math out of my head in order to check my kids homework.
OH COME THE FUCK ON. So I had to use my brain for calculus like a shmuck?
Not on Android yet >:(
There are a couple apps on android that translate languages in a similar way, this is even more amazing.
Wish I had this shit years ago taking ACalc and DiffEq. Fuck.
I feel like punching all of the kids now. No fair!
Cool. Glad it shows how to do the work, too.
I’ll be the old guy.
Great. Now we’re all going to get even fucking dumber.
Getting the answer does not equal solving the problem.
@nadavegan
From above: “…And for those of you with nitpicky teachers who demand that you “show all the work”, don’t worry, as this magical invention also provides step-by-step guidance.”
I can spell BOOBIES on a calculator
I am curious what sort of impact these sorts of things– hell, even just the preponderance of calculators– are having on child development. Learning math isn’t just about learning math, it’s about training your brain for a certain kind of thought that’s useful. If you can just point your camera at it, how’re you going to fare in, say, computer science?
I guess just point our phones at computers.
Good point, I had not considered the phone->computer interface as solution.
Hold your horses people. Before you go overboard and decide to use it for anything that requires a brain, it only does basic algebra. As it stands, I see this being used by parents who don’t know how to do their kids’ homework and for lazy teens. In other words, it’s going to be a hit!
This is probably the real reason schools have switched to common core. Calculators can’t figure out how to do math like a moron so kids will actually have to do…something.