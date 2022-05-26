Amber Heard testified on Thursday that she’s received “hundreds of death threats” every day during ex-husband Johnny Depp‘s defamation case against her. “I am harassed, humiliated, threatened every single day — even just walking into this courtroom [and] sitting here in front of the world, having the worst parts of my life things I’ve lived through used to humiliate me,” she said. “People want to kill me and they tell me so everyday. People want to put my baby in the microwave. They tell me that. Johnny threatened, promised me if I ever left him, he’d make me think of him every single day that I lived.”

The trial has made Heard “relive the trauma” of Depp’s alleged abuse, she said. “I received hundreds of death threats regularly, if not daily, since this trial started — people mocking my testimony about being assaulted… I hope no one has to go through something like this. I just want Johnny to leave me alone. I’ve said that for years now.”

Heard added that she’s “not a saint” and she’s “not trying to present myself as one, as you all know,” but “I selfishly found relief in being able to use what I’ve lived through to advocate for others. Though I would not wish this situation on my worst enemy, if it gives a voice to someone who doesn’t have it… but as I stand here today can’t have a career or have people associate with me for the threats and the attacks they have to endure.”

Closing arguments in the $50 million defamation trial begin on Friday, May 27.

(Via EW)