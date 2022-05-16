Johnny Depp’s defamation trial against his ex-wife Amber Heard returned after a week off, and there were still more wild revelations in a court case that’s already been full of them. Depp himself has already pointed out that he’s lost work over the allegations Heard made about him. But Heard said he’s not the only one.

As per Entertainment Weekly, Heard claimed she has to “fight really hard” to say in the entertainment industry after her split with Depp. After she obtained a domestic violence restraining order against him in 2016, she says he launched a “smear campaign” against her featuring a “sophisticated PR machine” deadest on making her persona non grata.

“I lost opportunities. I got dropped from jobs and campaigns,” she told the jury.”I fought to keep my job and the biggest movie opportunity I had to date [with] Justice League with the option to [star in] Aquaman. I had to fight really hard to stay in Justice League because that was the time of the divorce.”

Heard also discussed news that broke earlier this month: that even though she received double her $1 million Aquaman salary to do the sequel, her role wound up being gutted to a mere 10 minutes. She claimed Warner Bros. “didn’t want to include me” and that the final script featured a “very pared-down version” of her original character arc.

“I was given a script and then given new versions of the script that had taken away scenes that had action in it, that depicted my character and another character, without giving any spoiler aways, two characters fighting with one another, and they basically took a bunch out of my role,” testified Heard. “They just removed a bunch out.”

Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is due in theaters in March 27 of 2023. The Depp-Heard trial, meanwhile, is still ongoing, which is good news for the newly relaunched Court TV.

(Via EW)