The long-awaited trial between Amber Heard and Johnny Depp is underway. The couple’s tumultuous relationship was written about by Heard in a 2018 op-ed, where she caused Depp of physical and emotional abuse. Depp sued for defamation. While Depp took the stand today, Heard is expected to speak later in the trial.

Depp brought out recordings of conversations, which can be heard on Mediaite, between himself and Heard while they were still married. In the recordings, which Depp secretly set up, Heard admits to hitting Depp while she was on Ambien.

“I feel that I want to say something to you, that it was ok, that’s, that’s the promise you gave me a little while ago. I’m — I’m telling you, if you lost memory last night of kick — you kicking the bathroom door and hitting me in the skull,” Depp says in the recordings. Depp is heard prompting Heard to recall “those memories.”

“I was upset, there was a lot going on and I was on an Ambien.” Heard says in the recording. “Why are you obsessing over the fact I cannot remember the way you are remembering it. I said I was sorry…I’m not denying it.” The actress is then heard telling her then-husband that he “avoids working it out.” “You don’t escape the fight, you escape the solution!” Heard continues. “You escape figuring out. We cannot work it out if you run away to the bathroom every time.”

Depp later recalled the infamous fight while he was in Australia shooting Pirates Of The Caribbean when Heard allegedly threw an empty bottle of vodka at him and severed his finger. “Blood was pouring out,” Depp said. “I think I went into some sort of… I don’t know what a nervous breakdown feels like, but that’s probably the closest that I’ve ever been.”

Last week, People reported that the couple’s therapist testified that they engaged in “mutual abuse.” The trial is expected to continue through May.