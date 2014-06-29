American Astronaut Reid Wiseman Continues To Dazzle Us With Vines From Space

#NASA #Science
06.29.14 4 years ago 8 Comments

When you’re in space and have access to social media, you can basically win the internet on a constant basis with breathtaking views of our planet. Since we posted the first Vine from space, we’ve wanted more and more, so this new Vine from American Astronaut Reid Wiseman delivers.

Spectacular. Lightning is fun to watch during a thunderstorm when you’re on Earth, but watching it from above Earth is just a little bit more amazing. Wiseman also took to his Twitter to post this stunning picture of the Aurora Borealis.

Keep all the great space stuff coming, Wiseman.

(Via Reid Wiseman’s Twitter)

Around The Web

TOPICS#NASA#Science
TAGSAurora BorealisawesomeINTERNATIONAL SPACE STATIONlightningNASAREID WISEMANscienceSpacevine

Listen To This

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

08.28.18 23 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.28.18 24 hours ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.27.18 2 days ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

08.27.18 2 days ago 5 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Interpol, Blood Orange, And Liam Payne

08.24.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP