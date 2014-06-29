American Astronaut Reid Wiseman Continues To Dazzle Us With Vines From Space

When you’re in space and have access to social media, you can basically win the internet on a constant basis with breathtaking views of our planet. Since we posted the first Vine from space, we’ve wanted more and more, so this new Vine from American Astronaut Reid Wiseman delivers.

Spectacular. Lightning is fun to watch during a thunderstorm when you’re on Earth, but watching it from above Earth is just a little bit more amazing. Wiseman also took to his Twitter to post this stunning picture of the Aurora Borealis.

Keep all the great space stuff coming, Wiseman.

(Via Reid Wiseman’s Twitter)