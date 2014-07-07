A Newspaper Used The N-Word In A Headline To Try To Make A Point About Racism

86 year-old youth author and journalist James Lincoln Collier penned an opinion piece about the racism of right-wing voters for New York City’s West Village publication, the WestView News — which has a circulation of around 20,000 voters. So that’s great, because racism is bad, right? I mean, good for him! Well, not exactly, because Collier’s piece was titled “The N***** In The Whitehouse.” Only without those little asterisk thingies. He wrote out the whoooooole word. I guess you’ve got to break a few eggs to make an anti-racist omelet? Strangely people didn’t see it that way. The New York Post writes:
Collier “wanted to use the word” to “shock us into accepting that there are people who believe and use this outrageous word,” [editor/publisher, George] Capsis went on. In the piece, Collier, an author of novels for young adults, complains that “far-right voters hate Obama because he is black.”
“The simple truth is that there is still in America an irreducible measure of racism,” the piece reads, going on to condemn how “America’s increasing tolerance of far-right opinion has made racism more acceptable.”
Look dude: We all know racism is still alive and well and that sucks. Look no further than this lady to prove that. But hey, the fact that we even have a black president who had lasted two terms speaks volumes about the progress that’s been made in our country, and throwing around hurtful slang isn’t going to bring anything new or productive to the table. So quit it with your old timey version of clickbait.
And just in case we’re still not clear: Yes, this means absolutely no Holocaust survivor reflection pieces under any circumstances titled “Let’s Just Kill All The Jews!”
It’s shocking to see it written. Which is kind of the point.
I’ve heard on numerous times people say “You didn’t vote for the nigger did you?” or “Hey if you want to vote for the nigger that’s your right.”
And guess what….it’s pretty fucking shocking to hear. I have no problem with this guy trying to make people aware of the degree that racism still exists. You say “Oh, we all know it exists on some level.” Yeah, that “some level” is very often completely upfront and open, but people don’t actually acknowledge it because they aren’t faced with it.
People shit their pants over the word when it’s used in any other context other than directly out of people’s mouths. It’s just a word. Only when the intent behind it is hatred is it worth this level of Victorian feather fan waving. So maybe don’t criticize someone for being ‘click-baity’ while doing the exact same fucking thing.
Not all far right voters hate him because hes black. Some dont like him because he’s, you know, liberal.
Perceptions clouded by prejudgment.
It’s ok though. It’s going to be the same bullshit if Hillary runs, only the attacks will be misogynistic instead of racist, but the insistence will be it’s political and not genetic.
I agree with this. I’m a staunch liberal and I don’t believe all conservatives are racists. If it was any other liberal in the WH they would be “the worst President of all time” just because they weren’t a Republican for eight years.
However, if Obama were a Republican and did everything the exact same, he’d be remembered by the GOP as up there with Reagan.
He is not liberal. He is a centrist.
To people so far right they’re wrong (tbh, PFTCommenter should steal that its a grate taek), he is super-liberal. One’s point of view has a lot to do with where they stand.
@TFBuckFutter I cant speak for everyone, but I have no problem with women running. Palin was a joke, and Hillary did nothing but ride into her career on Bills coattails. I was raised by a single woman, and almost all of my teachers and bosses have been women. No problem with female authority figures. Its the politics of the left that I disagree with.
@LastTexansFan The first part, pretty accurate. Obama actually makes me long for the days of Clinton, if you can believe it. If Obama were a Republican and he let this immigration crap go on, he’d be ostracized. Im fine with immigration, as long as its legal.
@Biff Well thats just not right at all.
Let me just clarify that I have always identified as a Republican, but the last few years I have let go of that. Im not a Democrat, Im not a Libertarian (although everyone thinks they are now), Im just a person concerned with all the issues.
He is not liberal. He is a centrist.
Yeah, this pretty much.
A liberal president wouldn’t have made a third of his stimulus package into tax cuts in a doomed effort to win over Republicans; a liberal would’ve just pushed for a new New Deal of federal construction projects.
A liberal president wouldn’t have based his health care plan on a Heritage Foundation idea that relied on market principles; a liberal president would’ve pushed for Medicare for All.
A liberal president wouldn’t have appointed a Wall Street insider like Tim Geithner to be Secretary of the Treasury after the meltdown; a liberal president would’ve installed someone who’d work them over with a fucking pipe.
@Otto Man, if it makes you feel better, nothing makes my skin crawl more than your views on politics and government.
No, that doesn’t make me feel better. That’s actually quite sad.
What did I say there that’s not true? Every liberal economist — Krugman, Romer, Bernstein, DeLong etc. — was screaming that the stimulus needed to be bigger and more, well stimulative. Go back and read any liberal magazine or website on the issue of health care and you’ll see us tearing our hair out because Obama was following Romney’s blueprint. Same for Geithner’s appointment and this administration’s refusal to come down hard on Wall Street.
If you seriously think Obama is liberal, you really need to pull your head out of the right-wing circle jerk of conservative news.
That’s right. I’m not a bleeding heart liberal so I must watch Fox News 24/7.
If you’re under the illusion that Obama is somehow a liberal, then you’ve clearly managed to miss the endless stream of op-ed columns by liberal columnists in mainstream newspapers, the constant complaints on non-Fox News cable networks, and nonstop criticisms in liberal publications like the Nation or Mother Jones.
So, yeah, either you watch Fox News 24/7 or you just don’t consume any news at all.
And again, all of those statements I made are conventional wisdom to anyone not stuck in Ailesland. You said they made your skin crawl like they’re strangely foreign to you.
“If Obama were a Republican and he let this immigration crap go on, he’d be ostracized.”
It’s not just liberals who recognize Obama is a centrist. Even George Will and Charles Krauthammer have recognized it.
And here’s American Conservative magazine — they think he’s a “Republican Realist.”
From what I read on the Internetz, it’s not the President’s race that is an issue, it’s the fact that he’s a Kenyan Muslim Nazi Marxist Community Organiser Plagiariser from Chicago with a Forged Birth Certificate who Has a Furrin’ Name and Who Invented Obamacare and Shoots Border Patrolmen while allowing Illegal Aliens to Invade Our Country and Disrespects Our Soldiers. So don’t call the Obama-haters “racists,” the fact that he’s black never entered their minds!
You forgot gay. Obama apparently has “teh gey” too.
Obama is only half black. But if it makes anyone feel better, I dislike all of him.
It’s cute how you people still think there’s any appreciable difference between the two political parties. The President is just the puppet spokesmouth for whatever corporations have the most control over our lives on any given day.
All of this manufactured outrage is nothing more than a chew toy for distracting a low-intelligence population of consumers.
Hmmm…hot taeks galore.
Yeah, I agree with that. They all piss me off.
Yeah, you sound clueless enough to be a Nader voter.
No differences at all. I’m sure Al Gore would’ve appointed Samuel Alito to the Supreme Court and let New Orleans drown too.
ah, again with the “anyone who dislikes obama is a racist” angle. Never mind the shit job hes done. If you dont approve, youre racist. Between this, and the piece released by the AP last week still 6 years later blaming bush for obamas joke of an administration it sounds like the media for the rest of time will go with the headline “the economy tanked and national debt skyrocketed while obama was president, but he inherited a completely irreversible mess from Bush and lots of racists hated him while he was in office.” What a joke. Thats why his approval numbers are lower than post katrina bush, and poll results for public trust in the media are at an all time low. the media can only put lipstick on a pig for so long. heres a link to that article if you want a laugh:
It’s not that all Republicans are racist. But all racists do seem to be Republicans.
But yeah, he’s done a total shit job. The Dow Jones has doubled on his watch, unemployment is down to about 6%, our global reputation is restored, and Osama Bin Laden has a bullet in his head.
Man, if only we could get back to the glory days of George W. Bush, when our money was on fire, our cities were under water, and everyone fucking hated us.
“The Dow Jones has doubled on his watch, unemployment is down to about 6%”
@Otto Man you’re a joke please go away
The Dow Jones on the day Obama was inaugurated: 7,907
The Dow Jones as of right now: 16,901
So, sorry, I was wrong. The Dow Jones has more than doubled on his watch.
And the precise unemployment rate is 6.1% as of last reporting.
Man, what a joke! These cold hard numbers are just HILARIOUS!
Go fuck yourself.
HANDLE HIJACKS HAVE MORE THAN TRIPLED UNDER OBUMMER
Meanwhile papers will show pictures of violence and dead bodies and it’s no big deal.
Eh. I don’t have a problem with “clickbait” when someone’s trying to make an actual point. Not that this is really a new point at all, but it probably is one that hasn’t been gotten by quite everyone yet. Those who haven’t gotten it likely live in insular communities, though. Not New York City.
And I’m not one to complain about “clickbait” anyway, but you’ve got a real “glass houses” situation on your hands in calling Collier out for it.