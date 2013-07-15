The Very Best Of Craig Ferguson And His Robot Sidekick, Geoff

While hosts like Jimmy Kimmel and Jimmy Fallon may be getting most of the attention on these here Internets, I’d argue that the most naturally funny late night host is Craig Ferguson. The Late Late Show doesn’t have any nifty video packages or many meme-able moments; it’s usually just Ferguson riffing in front of a camera and conducting great interviews with his guests, and it’s great.
One underrated aspect of the show is Ferguson’s interaction with his robot skeleton sidekick, Geoff, voiced by Josh Robert Thompson. For those of you with regular sleeping hours, you may not be privy to Ferguson and Thompson’s brilliance. So take a look at some of their best moments.
Geoff Makes Craig Lose His Sh*t — Here’s a perfect example of how the show works. During a mailbag segment, Ferguson starts asking Geoff about places he’s lived and in. Through the course of the back-and-forth Ferguson loses it and starts crying at his desk. Yes, it’s that funny.
Craig Makes Geoff Lose His Sh*t — Here’s another mailbag feature right in time for the last day before the Mayan Apocalypse. Really, “Daffy Dook” shouldn’t be this funny, but it’s Geoff’s turn to lose it.
Larry King As Geoff — This was totally random and it worked. Larry King handled the Geoff duties and pulled it off. Go figure.
Geoff Dies — You’d think that a pre-taped show would cut it when the robot starts malfunctioning. Nope. These two kept at it.
Cafeful, Icarus – This is absolutely absurd. Geoff got a tweet that compared him to Icarus and it turned into an episode-long joke. Who else could pull this off? This is the most you’ll hear “Icarus” in your whole life.
Geoff Gets Drunk – During this Labor Day episode, Geoff and Craig decided to throw a few back but Geoff got too wasted. Ah, nevermind, he got perfectly wasted.
Yeah they are by far the best late night team ever.
Geoff does such a good Morgan Freeman impression, it’s better than the actual Morgan Freeman.
The internet vastly overrates Ferguson, but I have to give him credit for one piece of brilliance–Geoff Peterson. A talking (gay) robot sidekick? Pure genius. It took some time for him to realize he needed an actual guy doing the voice of Geoff as when they started they had the robot using canned responses, but once they made that move it was amazing.
As to my “overrated” comment, I respect Ferguson but I can’t watch his show night after night. It’s boring. He does the same shtick over and over. It’s a one man show for 40min out of the 60 which usually just has Craig making funny voices/motions and then eye fucking the camera. His interviews can be amazing, but he takes FOREVER to get there so any brilliance is wasted on a sleeping viewer.
Also, women seem to LOVE Craig (ex. his wife is way out of his league)
All the late night comics have their schtick. (You can probably edit the “late night” part out of that sentence and still be true)
I personally find the show so enjoyable because it revolves so much around inside jokes. I can see a random viewer tuning in and missing some joke that started days, perhaps even weeks ago. Sometimes I do tune out (read: fall asleep) in between the “Tweets and emails” and the first guess, if I don’t care that much about the guest. But I can’t remember the last time I watched the show without a single laugh. In short, I disagree with your overrated claim. I think he’s the funniest late night host.
I’m pretty sure Craig isn’t kidding when he says he exists to deconstruct the entire late night show … uh … genre?
He does the same thing over and over because that’s what everyone else does. He just does it more deliberately, more blatantly.
@fartoreach–They do all have their schtick, but they also appear to have writers and run different segments. Craig doesn’t. It’s him every night doing a one man show. Impressive, but I get tired of that night after night. That’ s not to take away from others’ love for him. I like that he’s different, but he’s just not my cup of tea. To clarify the “overrated,” I simply am referring to the internet’s cult following of the guy. It feels kinda hipster-ish in the way he’s treated like some underground show not many have heard of. Maybe that’s unfair. I like the guy and his show, I just don’t have the same fervor as others.
@deweather: I agree about the repetition. I record him if the guests look interesting, then just FF through anything tiresome. You really can’t watch any of the late shows live because the breaks are too frequent and too long.
The repetition IS the joke you guys
“You didn’t want a robot who thinks! Who has creates with his own mind! I like milk chocolate!”
Being a Craig fan for years, I think I’ve always held a higher opinion of Larry King than most people. He’s always funny on this show.
King’s better than what they replaced him with on CNN. He should get his old show back.
As a robot.
WHAT THE HELL’S YOUR FAVORITE MOVIE?!?
Geoffrey Peterson is the name of the robot, not the name of the voice actor…. right?
Yes. Geoff is the robot.
I know peterson is the robot, but in the article it seemed to infer that the voice actor’s name was Peterson as well… when it’s not. [en.wikipedia.org]
now I’m sounding like an ass, but what I really should say is that I love how much love Craig is getting on Warming Glow lately because I DVR the show every night and agree that he’s under rated.
I love Craig Ferguson. He’s been underrated for years.
This
Craig is definitely the best interviewer on late night t.v. His interviews always feel like two old friends chatting.
Sometimes the actors mention it…. I love this show.
Agreed. Though not everybody can roll with his style of interview, but I love it. The episode where he spent the whole the episode talking to Desmond Tutu was awesome and refreshing.
Great to see Ferguson on Uproxx. Still, the name of Josh Robert Thompson, the hilarious HUMAN BEING voicing Geoff Peterson, should be prominently mentioned.
Josh Robert Thompson has a pretty funny podcast.
GAY robot skeleton.
Also, Grant Imihara, who built Geoff.
Craig is the only late show I watch. Him & Josh are comedy gold. We loooooooove them.
Craig Ferguson is [TOOTSIE FRUITSY] awesome. I was a big fan of The Drew Carey Show, so seeing him branch back out into stand-up and then get this show made my life.
Love me some Craigy. I’ve been to a taping, and it was the best time. He and the staff treated us great the whole we were there for filming.
He has a knack for getting people to let their guard down and just wing it. It’s very refreshing to see someone not plug a show / book/ movie.
Appreciate the love he’s getting online. I myself feel he’s very underrated, even though he himself doesn’t seem to mind it. By far the most naturally funny and brilliant mind on late night shows; a gay robot sidekick is so out of the box it’s amazing.
I do agree with what some users have been saying here- he seems to have fallen in somewhat a repetitive cycle- although he is still quite entertaining. I appreciate the show’s humor, over the not-so-funny-but-still-pretend-hilarious skits and segments other late night shows have. I can’t stand it when skits which are not funny are presented in such a fashion with laugh tracks that they want you to think it’s absolutely hilarious.
As for the slight monotonous feeling on The Late Late show recently; have a feeling Craig’s been a bit busy with other projects lately; he mentioned a meeting with his agent concerning new projects somewhere in December, and factually I know he’s anticipating quite a few projects- a tour of Canada and N America, and a film he wrote the screenplay of being just a couple of them.
Also, it’s a known fact that he shakes things up whenever he gets bored. Let’s hope we see something new soon.
Ha! [gifsoup.com]
[gifsoup.com]
I have nothing to add, just feeling obligated to voice my support for more Craig. I’m a Fergy Fan.
Geoff always reminded me of the Cybernetic Ghost of Christmas Past from the Future from Aqua Teen Hunger Force.
CraigyFerg!
I’m Ok with the love for Geoff the Robot, but it’s Craig Ferguson that makes the show with or without Geoff. The problem with focusing too much on his work with the robot is you lose sight of how clever and funny Ferguson can be. I think he’s the best in late night TV. I don’t think enough people have watched him long enough to know that.
I don’t think it gets said enough (by Geoff)… BALLS!