Andrew Garfield Wants Ultimate ‘Amazing Spider-Man’; No One Else Does.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hits theaters today, so naturally people are starting to wildly speculate about the future of the franchise! Which villains will be in the Sinister Six movie? Is Folk-singer Spider-Man the new Emo Spider-Man? Is Spider-Man ever going to hang dong? I’m not criticizing anyone for it; it’s become part of our culture. We can’t take the time to enjoy what we’ve got because we’re too focused on what we’re going to get next. Honestly, most of you are already thinking about the next post you’re going to read. But that’s okay, because a recent scientific study shows that no one ever reads the last sentence of the first paragraph. That’s why I feel comfortable telling you that I have a tiny penis; you’ll never read it.
It turns out that audiences aren’t the only ones talking about what they want to see in upcoming installments of major film franchises. Andrew Garfield recently told Comic Book Resources his feelings about what he’s like to see down the road from the Amazing Spider-Man films:
I think one of the amazing things about Spider-Man is that you don’t see skin color when he’s in the suit. You don’t see any religious beliefs. You don’t see any denominations. Everyone can project themselves into that suit. It’s incredibly powerful in that way. So of course I think it’s important that the openness, the casting, in terms of who could be Spider-Man, could be absolutely anyone. A hero is a hero, whether you’re a man, woman, gay, lesbian, straight, black, white or red all over — it doesn’t matter.
Miles Morales was a huge moment in this character’s comic book life. And I do believe that we can do that. It’s something I’m really interested in figuring out; an eloquent way of coexisting, or passing on the torch. I don’t have an answer, but I think it’s actually a really important move. I think it’s a really beautiful and important move.
Now, it doesn’t matter that Garfield only said that because he was desperately trying to prove his comic book credentials. It doesn’t matter that the writer coerced that little speech out of him at the very end of an interview with the full intention of plastering it as the headline. Nope. The only thing that really matters is that Avi Arad and Matt Tolmach, the producers of Amazing Spider-Man 2, immediately put the kibosh on that rumor in an interview with The Playlist:
The one thing you cannot do, when you have a phenomena that has stood the test of time, you have to be true to the real character inside – who is Peter Parker? What are the biggest effects on his life? Then you can draw in time, and you can consider today’s world in many ways. But to have multiple ones… I don’t know if you remember, but Marvel tried it. And it was almost the end of Spider-Man.
That’s right. When you have a phenomena that has stood the test of time, you have to be true to the character inside. And that character is white on the inside, because webs are white, and they come from inside a spider. I’m sorry, that’s not fair of me. I don’t believe that Arad and Tolmach have any racial motivations for keeping Peter Parker as the star of The Amazing Spider-Man movies. Their motivation is purely financial.
Miles Morales has only been Spider-Man for a few years, and just in an alternate universe. Peter Parker is still Spider-man in the main Marvel Universe. When I say Spider-Man, 99% of people think of Peter Parker. When I say Ultimate Spider-Man, at least 50% of people still think of Peter Parker. Kyle Rayner is my favorite Green Lantern, but to most people Green Lantern is Hal Jordan. And that brings us right back to the beginning. People speculate about what’s next because they want something new, not something different. A Miles Morales movie could make a lot of money one day, but that day isn’t here yet.
“Almost killed the character,” Jesus Christ. He’s still in print. Actually, he did a lot to revive USM.
I would assume they were talking about the Clone Saga, but isn’t ASM2 supposed to be leading into Clone Saga? Did they just admit they are trying to be the end of Spider-Man?
There’s a case to be made that most people think of John Stewart when they hear “Green Lantern.”
Was about to say this, anyone my age thinks Green Lantern is John Stewart and vice versa. My wife called racism when Ryan Reynolds was cast as GL: She thought GL had always been John Stewart.
Also, wow, these guys referenced the wrong spider-man arc in their response. Incredible.
I myself grew up with John Stewart in the Justice League cartoons so when I started reading DC comics he was the first lantern I tried to track down and read about. After reading him, Guy Gardner, Kyle, and Hal, John Stewart is still my favorite and still the one I think of when someone mentions a GL.
IDRIS ELBA FOR JUSTICE LEAGUE THERE CAN BE NO OTHER
when they said multiple ones I was thinking clone saga
They’ve had multiple Spider-Men several times and it never came close to killing the character. The books didn’t always sell well for the non-Peter. I’d bet that having five Peter Parker monthly books was worse than a Scarlet Spider or Ultimate Spidey. Heck, Doc Ock has been Spider-Man for a good minute and they’ve always had multiple spider based characters floating around.
Rayner fo life.
That said, it’s funny that they based the newer movies more off of the Ultimate universe, but don’t want that to transition to Miles Morales. Maybe they’ll change their tune when Bucky inevitably takes over as Cap after Chris Evan’s contract runs out.
Rather will always be my GL just like Wally will always be my Flash.
…and now I’m sad again.
Shit, I’ve been reading Spiderman comics for over twenty years and I don’t even like Peter Parker that much. For me the order of favourite Spidermen goes:
1 Miguel O’Hara
2 Miles Morales
3 Peter Parker
And this is where a lot of people were with the Flash. Barry Allen had been dead since 1985…over 25 years. For essentially anyone under the age of FORTY GODDAMN YEARS OLD, Wally West was the Flash.
Yet for whatever reason, DC thought it was a great selling point to bring back a guy who was killed in the first place because he was one of DC’s endless examples of a suit filled with a superpowered piece of cardboard and completely flush Wally West in favor of a “modern” characterization. Oh sweet irony.
Same thing with bringing back Hal Jordan and Oliver Queen. Middle-aged assholes love their stagnation.
Barry was killed off because they were officially ending the Silver Age that Barry kicked off. It had nothing to do with how interesting he was perceived to be.
And it did become a defining factor in one of the best superhero runs of all time: Mark Waid’s Flash.
Count me among those that hate it, because Peter Parker IS Spider-Man. He just is. That said, why couldn’t they create an all-new hero for Miles Morales to moonlight as?
Conversely, there’s no reason Peter Parker can’t be black, white, asian, hispanic, eskimo, albino, WTF ever. Parker’s race has no bearing on the character. As long as he’s a guilt-ridden nerd with bad luck who is consumed by his feelings of responsibility, his race matters not one bit. There are very few superheroes for whom race should be a big factor in their casting.
I was all aboard with Donald Glover being cast as Peter Parker because, based on his persona in Community, he SCREAMS “Peter Parker.” In the same vein, I think Idris Elba is tailor-made to play Bruce Wayne. The size, the physical presence, the gravitas, the intimidating aura, the ability to convey “brooding and obsessive-teetering-on-the-edge-of-batshit-crazy”….lots of times while watching Luther, I find myself thinking he IS Bruce Wayne with a British accent.
So am I really the only one that read the last sentence of the first paragraph? Sorry dude.
Why, did it say something good? Probably the author going on about how well-endowed he is.