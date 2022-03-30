If Andrew Giuliani grew up wanting to be just like his dad, former New York City Mayor-turned-total crackpot Rudy Giuliani, he has succeeded. And by that, we mean: He successfully made a very public ass of himself while making some deplorable comments during at a far-right rally.

As The Daily Beast reports, Giuliani the Younger’s comments came over the weekend, where he attended a rally in Long Island, outside of a train station, hosted by Long Island Loud Majority—a group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has branded an “extreme anti-government group.” Which is probably not the group a man running for governor necessarily needs to spend time courting. But court he did. And when talk turned to rights for transgender individuals, Andrew wants absolutely zero—and figured out an awfully creepy way to express his anti-trans sentiments by describing how he had “looked under” his fourth-month-old daughter’s “hood.”

Ewww.

Per The Daily Beast, Giuliani’s comments went like this:

She “made a promise to me on the first day, right? My wife was sleeping, and I’m holding her [my daughter] in my arms. And I get emotional thinking about it, but she made a promise with me. She shook my hand and I said, ‘I’m the only boyfriend till you’re 25 years old, shake hands.’ “Shook my hand. So I have changed the diapers. I have looked under the hood. She’s a woman. I’m gonna be the last guy in a long time that looks under the hood right there. But guess what? She was born a woman and she’s gonna stay a woman, it’s that simple.”

Again: Ewww!

When asked for further comment on his anti-trans stance, Giuliani’s office simply told The Daily Beast that “while Andrew does not claim to be a biologist, he can tell the difference between a male and a female.” This means that he can distinguish biological sex, not gender, but there’s probably no reasoning with the son of man who married his own cousin.

