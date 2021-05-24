Like sweaty father, like weirdly intense son.

Rudy Giuliani’s offspring, Andrew, is running for governor for New York in an attempt to unseat Andrew Cuomo, despite being dubbed the “failson-in-chief” and never holding elected office (“Golf” is listed higher than “Political Career” on his Wikipedia). His credentials include serving as Donald Trump’s special assistant in the White House and his “five decades in politics” (he’s 35 years old).

“It’s time for change, like my parents before me. New York is in my blood. I’ve been raised from New York. I know who we are, what we can be and where we need to go,” Giuliani said in his first campaign video. “It’s time to stand and honor the great heroes of New York. The greatest chapters of New York are yet to be written. And as your governor, let’s write the greatest comeback story ever. It’s time to bring back New York.”

Giuliani is trying to be inspiring — so why does he look so angry in the video?

Andrew Giuliani’s first ad in his campaign for Ny Governor looks like to cost $5 and was designed and filmed by Rudy. pic.twitter.com/Q1EvhnJO6x — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) May 24, 2021

At least there’s no mysterious black ooze pouring down his face. Anyway, it’s probably not a great sign for Giuliani’s political ambitions that everyone’s first thought after seeing… whatever that was… is, “Is that Will Ferrell?”

Will Ferrell’s next movie doesn’t look funny at all. https://t.co/ZRCkaYPWCi — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) May 24, 2021

Andrew Giuliani looks like Will Ferrell doing W https://t.co/4fGRZ0ebU3 — Brendan Buck (@BrendanBuck) May 24, 2021

I honestly thought this was Will Ferrell mocking Andrew Giuliani. Sadly, it's Andrew Giuliani mocking Andrew Giuliani. https://t.co/ZmzdCJojB8 — Hamish Mitchell (@H_MitchellPhoto) May 24, 2021

Will Ferrell when he sees people think he and Andrew Giuliani are the same person pic.twitter.com/LEv5Uw0DTV — JSWilliams1962 (@jswtreeman) May 24, 2021

Oh my god, I actually thought that was Will Ferrell doing a bit. https://t.co/XyRAoEmT7S — Katie von Pfizer Shot II (@realmaplesyrup) May 18, 2021

This teaser by Will Ferrell for SNL looks awesome. 😂😂😂😂 https://t.co/VSUxIJQNy8 — 🇺🇸Mr. Wednesday (@MrWednesday11) May 24, 2021

Andrew Giuliani is a new Will Ferrell character and you can’t convince me otherwise https://t.co/UNwxsob0pe — Jake Bouma (@jakebouma) May 24, 2021

It’s easy to laugh at Andrew Giuliani (I’m doing it right now!), but as John Oliver pointed out during Sunday’s episode of Last Week Tonight, we can’t entirely dismiss him. “Yes, Andrew Giuliani is ridiculous. All these candidates are ridiculous. But if the last years have taught us anything, it’s that ridiculous people can end up getting elected,” he said.