Even a stopped clock is right twice a day, and every now and then Ann Coulter — who, during the Bush II era, was the scourge of progressives — says something that makes her sound downright progressive. These freak occurrences have been happening more and more in the last few years. She’s no fan of Donald Trump, and hell, she even praised Joe Biden for how he withdrew from Afghanistan. But her saying something sensible about abortion? There’s no way she would…oh wait.

COMPROMISE SOLUTION ON ABORTION! Ban abortion for registered Republicans only. — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) April 19, 2023

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court delayed a vote on banning mifepristone, a drug that has been used to terminate pregnancies — and which has helped women with other issues, including dealing with miscarriages. That — and the end of Roe v. Wade last year — probably what prompted Coulter to tweet the unthinkable (for her, anyway), writing, “COMPROMISE SOLUTION ON ABORTION! Ban abortion for registered Republicans only.”

Coulter is no fan of abortion, although she’s long supported it in cases of rape. She’s also no dummy (at least on this point). She knows abortion is a divisive issue, not just among Democrats but amongst centrists, independents, and more progressive-ish Republicans. That’s why she’s tried to plead for relative sanity from those in her party who’ve been pursuing strident anti-abortion legislation, despite it having already impacting the party negative.

“The demand for anti-abortion legislation just cost Republicans another crucial race. Pro-lifers: WE WON. Abortion is not a “constitutional right” anymore! “” Coulter tweeted earlier this month. “Please stop pushing strict limits on abortion, or there will be no Republicans left.”

Once again, people who don’t agree with freaking Ann Coulter about much could not believe that once again they were shaking their heads in agreement.

I never thought I would agree with Ann Coulter on anything. But I TOTALLY agree with her on this, do you? pic.twitter.com/Bi8ssKSot4 — BlueDream 💙 (@58bugeye) April 19, 2023

Mark down this date. For today is the day that Ann Coulter said something completely correct. pic.twitter.com/uOotJaAL0e — Michael J. West (@themikewest) April 19, 2023

I think we may have a reason to sit at the table for this discussion. pic.twitter.com/dVWGrJpeC9 — Ron Filipkowski 🇺🇦 (@RonFilipkowski) April 19, 2023

Ann Coulter has just shared my exact same thoughts on abortion. I’m feeling a little nauseous to share any similar thoughts with this horrible woman. 🤢 https://t.co/WNXrNFgbxr — Feminist Wild 👄 (@FeminineWild) April 19, 2023

The world has gone so crazy Ann Coulter is the voice of reason. Hold me. pic.twitter.com/RX9HF0BJbe — Dennis Detwiller (@drgonzo123) April 19, 2023

Huh, who knew I would actually agree with something Ann Coulter would say. It's almost like practicing your own religion and not pushing religious beliefs on others. What a concept! https://t.co/0LWF5fDXSp — SonarMan™🎧⚓️🇵🇭🇺🇸 (@Sonar706) April 19, 2023

Ann Coulter has a bright idea every once and awhile. Republicans like to say “if you don’t love, America then leave.” Well if you don’t like abortion, don’t get one.” Simple, right? — Joe Pleasant (@iamJoePleasant) April 19, 2023

Alas, not everyone who agreed with Coulter would go so far as to say that excuses, you know, everything else she’s said or done.

Yes, Ann Coulter is correct about abortion. She's also a vile hag who helped usher in the modern era of right-wing lunacy without a shred of shame or decency. She doesn't get credit. — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) April 20, 2023

So, yes, Republicans listen to Ann Coulter. Or don’t! Keep trying to ram deeply unpopular legislation down people’s throats and ensure Democrats never lose control of the White House and maybe even gain back the House.

