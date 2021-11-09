Despite Ann Coulter declaring (in 2016 while promoting her In Trump We Trust book) that she would always blindly “worship” Donald Trump, well, that’s turning out to not be the case. And this has been a transformation that’s been coming for a little while given that she admitted losing some faith in 2020 because Trump would not stop attacking (fired) ex-Attorney General Jeff Sessions. At that time, Coulter called Trump the R-word (“the most disloyal actual r***** that has ever set foot in the Oval Office”). Fast forward a year, and Ann’s completely given up on Trump as the future of the GOP.

Coulter visited with Andrew Sullivan for the Weekly Dish, and according to Newsweek, the conservative pundit has nothing for contempt over Trump’s broken promises. She declared that she knew that Trump was “ridiculous,” but she didn’t know how “stupid” that he’d turn out to be while leading the country. Here’s more:

“I was well familiar with what a narcissistic, ridiculous, tacky, vulgar, arriviste this guy was,” she told Sullivan. “That I knew about. The one thing I underestimated, in fact, did not see at all is, I had no idea how abjectly stupid the man is.” She accused Trump of “not keeping his promises” and “directly betraying his base,” which consisted of people who were “Americans waiting their whole lives for someone to care about them.”

In Coulter’s mind, she saw Trump’s fatal flaw being his failure to build the wall. She had formerly theorized that that wall would get him reelected, and “I just couldn’t imagine anyone could be so stupid to run on one thing and just not do it.” Well, she’s not wrong about how Trump would not stop bragging about his “big, beautiful” (nonexistent) wall on the campaign trail. However, Coulter’s neglecting all of the other reasons, especially the denial-ridden pandemic response, why voters decided that they’d had enough of Trump. Yet the end result is this: both voters and Coulter seem like they’re done with the guy. Maybe? We’ll see.

(Via Newsweek)