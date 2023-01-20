Anna Kendrick has been recovering from a difficult run in her personal life after ending an abusive relationship while her career goes full steam ahead. That includes Alice, Darling, in theaters now. The film hits close to home for Kendrick, given that the story sees her character embark upon a weekend away with friends, who fully begin to realize that something is amiss regarding her controlling boyfriend. From there, Kendrick will make her directorial debut with The Dating Game, which happens to be about a serial killer infiltrating the one-time popular set-up show.

That’s a lot, and it doesn’t help much, as Kendrick revealed, when a rapid-fire press junket left her feeling “sh*tty” due to talking about emotional abuse with 30 different journalists over the course of a few hours. Not fantastic! Also not too pleasant: grappling with the not-so-fun condition of anemia. The exhausting, potentially life-altering condition can develop over time, and then there’s the matter of rebuilding one’s iron levels, which isn’t as easy as it sounds. Iron absorption can be complicated, and to make matters less palatable, supplements can taste dreadful going down. Some of us know that they taste bad, well, coming up as well. Anna Kendrick revealed that she at least knows about the initial taste while seeking advice on Twitter.

“As an anemic little rodent,” the Pitch Perfect star asked. “[C]an I just ask: are there iron supplements that don’t taste like I’m swallowing a dirty penny?”

As an anemic little rodent, can I just ask: are there iron supplements that don’t taste like I’m swallowing a dirty penny? — Anna Kendrick (@AnnaKendrick47) January 11, 2023

Soon, Kendrick’s replies were flooded with well-meaning recommendations for capsules and gummies that aren’t too disgusting. However, it was Russell Crowe’s advice that made the biggest splash: a pint of Guinness, which the Gladiator great describes as the “[b]est iron supplement on the market.”

Best iron supplement pic.twitter.com/aVFDL43pab — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) January 13, 2023

Granted, yes, Guinness has a slight amount of iron. Maybe 3 milligrams per pint? The jury remains out there on whether it’s “good for you” like all those retro posters have claimed. Drinking one’s own weight each day wouldn’t even reach the threshold needed to rebuild sufficient iron levels, but hey, I think it’s time for a Kendrick-Crowe Super Bowl ad for this tasty beer anyway.