This Compilation Of Edgar Wright’s Visual Comedy Reminds Us Of What We’ll Be Missing In ‘Ant-Man’

Edgar Wright vacated the director’s chair for Marvel’s Ant-Man over “differences in their vision of the film”. Plenty of rumors abounded regarding his reasons, and the closest thing to an answer we may ever get is a deleted tweet. Now we just have to wonder if Paul Rudd and the other lead actors will proceed as planned, or if their contracts hinged on Ant-Man being an Edgar Wright film.
And what’s so great about being an Edgar Wright film? Thanks for asking, voice in my head.
Tony Zhou edited the constructive video below, which explains how most comedies are missing opportunities for good visual comedy. Zhou uses clips from Edgar Wright’s oeuvre as an example of competent visual comedy from which other directors should take cues. Wright’s work is filled with memorable little moments like this:
Can you imagine an Ant-Man with Paul Rudd’s acting and Edgar Wright’s visual comedy? We’re all a sad Buster Keaton today.
Via Kottke
Poetry. Pure poetry.
Ryan Gosling as a peace lilly made my computer screen all wet.
Also … my vagina.
He is right. Unfortunately this is going to lead to a directorial cargo cult.
Outstanding, and true.
While I agree, a lot of this seems to be stuff from (British) sitcom direction. It’s nothing revolutionary, but it is different from the Apatow style. Maybe there just need to be more quality comedy directors. Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are doing a pretty good job.
Never really thought about how visual Wright was until I saw this. Suddenly I see why the Cornetto trilogy just stands out so well in my mind.
I agree with everything he’s saying, but the way he keeps doing the upper inflection thing at the end of almost every sentence like a stereotypical teenage valley girl is very difficult to listen to.