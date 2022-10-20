Remember when conservatives had a perfectly normal reaction to a video of Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) harmlessly dancing to “Lisztomania” by Phoenix while she was in college? Surely they will be equally chill about the footage of AOC responding to a crowd of protestors holding “F*CK AOC” signs by shimmying.

Mediaite reports that during “a Wednesday night event in her district, which includes parts of Queens and The Bronx, protesters could be heard chanting ‘AOC has got to go!’ People also held signs that read ‘WAKE UP New York,’ ‘AGENDA 2030: U.N. IS DIRTY, SAVE HUMANITY’ and ‘FUCK JOE BIDEN.’ Ocasio-Cortez could be seen sitting on a stage and moving her shoulders and arms, followed by taking a drink of water.” She also pointed at one of the protestors — this guy? — and said, “Very classy, sir. Thank you.”

You can watch the footage below.

#HappeningNow disruptions at AOC listening Hall in Astoria Queens that's held for the local community pic.twitter.com/46YCkLof1f — Oliya Scootercaster (@ScooterCasterNY) October 19, 2022

Naturally, Lauren Boebert has weighed in.

.@AOC’s tantrums always reminded me of someone. Finally put my finger on it. pic.twitter.com/vXMdW8AqAA — Lauren Boebert (@laurenboebert) October 20, 2022

Ocasio-Cortez hasn’t tweeted about the dancing video, but she did respond to a recent tweet by Mike Pence. “I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America!” the former-vice president, who refuses to speak out against Donald Trump in 2024 even though his MAGA-loving supporters tried to hang him, tweeted. AOC replied, “And I’ve got news for you: Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus.”

And I’ve got news for you: Absolutely no one wants to hear what your plan is for their uterus. https://t.co/1zSOeZEdTx — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 20, 2022

