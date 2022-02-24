Thanks to very awkwardly timed Applebee’s commercial, CNN and the chain restaurant are getting ruthlessly dragged on social media for some downright dystopian product placement. During the cable news network’s live coverage of Russia invading Ukraine, footage of Kyiv being bombed was interrupted by a commercial for Applebee’s while CNN’s “Russia Invades Ukraine” graphic remained on the screen. It was not the best look as a butt-shaking cowboy essentially danced in the middle of an international crisis to promote the American eatery.

After the clip hit social media, the dunks started flying in fast as people commented that the incident was straight out of a South Park episode and just straight-up cringed at the poorly timed advertisement.

You can see some of the reactions below:

WW3 sponsored by Applebees. We’re living in an episode of South Park. pic.twitter.com/Ex5MTM2krr — NUFF (@nuffsaidny) February 24, 2022

Applebees: Lets take some ad space on CNN. What could go wrong? CNN:pic.twitter.com/f0fE4BM6Ss — Josh Gross (@josh3302) February 24, 2022

World War III, brought to you by Applebees. Don’t forget to stop by for your $1 margarita. https://t.co/HNBc9KGPvH — potato mochi connoisseur (@_rey_j) February 24, 2022

It’s so fucking awkward that CNN will cut from an interview with a Ukrainian family that has had their home bombed and lost everything to a commercial with upbeat music for fucking Applebees so quickly. — Christian Rivera (@IWDominateLoL) February 24, 2022

Applebees couldn’t get a Super Bowl commercial, so they took the WW3 CNN slot. Savage. https://t.co/3PWl7lW8Eu — chill beloved. (@VeryBlesseth) February 24, 2022

This was just a tough transition for CNN and Applebees here. Can’t say the Zac Brown Band loved this one pic.twitter.com/ZFUXFsr5Es — Conor Sheeran (@TheNJMick) February 24, 2022

You know who else is gettin' BOMBED tonight? YOU IF YOU COME TO APPLEBEES! cc: @JesseKellyDC https://t.co/pDZrnSLzeE — Corinne Clark Barron (@corinnec) February 24, 2022

Of course, the Wednesday night invasion produced several awkward moments besides just the Applebee’s spot on CNN. The Weeknd had an ill-timed scheduled tweet that read “LET’S GOOOOOOOO” just as the bombing started. Surprisingly, it’s still up, but The Weeknd did take a minute to say that he’ll be holding off an announcement in light of the Russian invasion.

“Unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement,” The Weeknd tweeted on Wednesday. “I pray for everyone’s safety.”

John Cena also garnered a wave of reactions after he made a very odd Peacemaker-themed remark about the Ukraine situation. “If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so,” Cena tweeted on Thursday morning. People were definitely not feeling it.