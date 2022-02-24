Peacemaker John Cena
HBO Max
TV

John Cena’s ‘Peacemaker’ Tweet About The Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Did Not Go Over Well

TwitterSenior Pop Culture Editor

To quote Twitter’s greatest thinker, the celebs are at it again.

Early Thursday morning, actor John Cena tweeted, “If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so,” seemingly a reference to Russia launching a “full-scale invasion” in Ukraine. The tweet, which used an international conflict that’s already killed dozens of people to promote a television show (including using a hashtag and emoji), was met with immediate backlash, including one Twitter user who wrote, “What the fuck John? You’re a smart man, but what is happening in the world shouldn’t be use to promote your show. Empathize with the pain and terror that real and innocent people are experiencing right now. Disappointed.”

Others were equally confused:

This isn’t the first time that Cena has stepped in it, so to speak, while promoting one of his projects. Last year, while making the PR rounds for F9, he referred to Taiwan as a country. This upset China, which does not recognize Taiwan as such, and there’s millions in box office gross to be made in the People’s Republic, so Cena recorded a video apologizing for what he called his “mistake. I must say now, [it’s] very, very, very, very important [that] I love, and respect even more, China and the Chinese people.”

What “weird” thing will he say for Coyote vs. Acme? Stay tuned.

Listen To This
The New Gang Of Youths Album Is An Emotional Gut Punch
by: Twitter
The Next Hitmakers Destined To Top The Charts
by:
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: FacebookTwitter
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: InstagramTwitter
×