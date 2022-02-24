The conflict between Ukraine and Russia finally escalated tonight. Reports that Russia has launched a “full-scale invasion” of Ukraine broke, and American celebrities are already being confronted with the need to speak out about the political event. Yesterday, Cardi B noted that she sides with the “citizens” who are impacted by the violence, but also understands how the sanctions that Biden has imposed, and the ramifications of the conflict, are going to further fracture the already damaged global economy.

The breaking news has also had an impact on another artist’s plans. After celebrating his birthday just a few days ago, The Weeknd has been teasing a big new announcement that was slated to come tomorrow, but after seeing the reports he’s decided to postpone on sharing his own news while the world focuses on something slightly more serious. “Unfortunately I’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement,” he wrote on Twitter tonight. “I pray for everyone’s safety.”

unfortunately i’m just now seeing what’s happening with the conflict and will pause on tomorrow’s announcement. i pray for everyone’s safety. 🙏🏾 — The Weeknd (@theweeknd) February 24, 2022

Though fans don’t know what Abel had in store for them, speculation was rampant about either a tour, or a final third album for this new “trilogy” of releases. But postponing while such a tragic circumstance is unfolding feels like the right move, so we’ll just have to wait and see what Abel has up his sleeve.