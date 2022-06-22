People have used plenty of words to describe Rudy Giuliani. Most recently, and memorably, Liz Cheney’s description of the former New York City mayor as being “apparently inebriated” on Election Night 2020 is the phrase currently ringing through people’s ears. But Arizona Republican House Speaker Russell “Rusty” Bowers had a more poetic description of Rudy when he described him as a “tragic parody.”

As Insider reports, this on-point descriptor came about on Tuesday, as Bowers recollected his interactions with Giuliani and other members of #TeamTrump in the wake of the 2020 election. He testified that Rudy floated a lot of bonkers conspiracy theories by Bowers which he claimed to have proof of, yet when asked to provide said proof could not. Bowers likened the whole thing to something out of The Gang That Couldn’t Shoot Straight.

Bowers testified that Giuliani eventually told him “We’ve got lots of theories, we just don’t have the evidence.” Bowers admitted that he didn’t know if that statement was “a gaffe,” but that he and his fellow election officials “kind of laughed about it.”

Bowers: Giuliani said we've got lots of theories, we just don't have the evidence. I don't know if that was a gaffe or maybe he didn't think through what he said, but both myself and others in my group, remembered that specifically and afterwards, we kind of laughed about it. pic.twitter.com/fhrDopF7f2 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 21, 2022

Laugh at Rudy? Never!

Bowers explained that Giuliani was attempting to convince him that thousands of dead people had voted in the Arizona election, but neither Rudy nor fellow Trump lawyer Jenna Ellis could provide any proof to back up their claim. Ellis even traveled to Arizona to plead her case to Bowers, yet again brought no evidence of their theories.

Ultimately, Insider reports, the Trump team filed—and lost—more than 40 lawsuits attempting to contest the results of the election in Arizona.

(Via Insider)