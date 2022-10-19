In a, uh, touching moment for the “Party of Family Values,” a Republican candidate in Arizona was reportedly arrested for masturbating outside of a preschool. Randy Gene Kaufman, who’s running for a seat on the Maricopa County Community College District Governing Board, was allegedly caught in the act by a police officer.

According to the officer’s report, Kaufman was parked across the street from a child care center. Kaufman had reportedly covered the windshield with a shade screen, which the officer found suspicious and went over to investigate. To his surprise, he caught Kaufman in the act, and the GOP candidate confirmed that, yes, he was masturbating inside of his vehicle because “I’m really stressed.”

Kaufman claimed he didn’t realize his proximity to the the preschool, but he did realize the severity of his situation when the officer pointed it out to him. Via Law & Crime:

Officer: “What kind of porn were you watching?” [Kaufman]: “Interracial porn.” Officer: “When you look around here what do you see?” [Kaufman]: “The child center but I didn’t notice it until you came up and I got out of my truck. Are you going to put that in a report?” Officer: “Don’t you see how alarming that is? That there are children nearby, people passing on bikes and In cars where they can look and see what you are doing?” [Kaufman]: “I f*cked up.”

According to Law & Crime, the Trump-supporting Kaufman became active in politics because of COVID, and his Facebook page is filled with attacks on “baby killing leftists” that seem particularly contradictory in light of his alleged crime.

“Nothing is more important than standing against the Godless/ progressive/ left-wing/ socialist/ marxist/ communist/ Democrat Party Movement to destroy America,” Kaufman posted in July of this year along with subsequent anti-abortion and pro-gun rants.

(Via Law & Crime)