Things just got awkward in Arizona’s gubernatorial race, and for once, it’s not because of Meghan McCain. (Yet.) Republican primary candidate Kari Lake has been riding high with an endorsement from Donald Trump. However, that situation just hit a notable speed bump thanks to Fox News uncovering an anti-Trump post on Lake’s Facebook account. The now-MAGA candidate made the post shortly before Trump’s 2017 inauguration where she urged people to use the hashtag #NotMyPresident.

According to Fox News, Lake quickly deleted the post after being asked for a statement:

The anti-Trump post from Kari Lake’s account read, “Will you be protesting the inauguration? If so, which of these suggestions will you adopt? Will you boycott TV coverage? Wear black? Donate money the ACLU, NAACP or Planned Parenthood? Use the hashtag #NotMyPresident? Will you unfollow Donald Trump?”

In an unusually subdued response, Meghan McCain, who’s been locked in a vicious feud with Lake, latched on to the Fox News report by simply tweeting “Fake Lake” along with a link to the article. During her campaign, Lake has taken several shots at the McCain family’s hold on Arizona politics.

The Arizona primary race has also turned into yet another front in the ongoing civil war gripping the GOP. While Trump has endorsed Lake, Mike Pence and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey have both backed her opponent Karrin Taylor Robson in yet another sign that the Republican Party is looking to move past Trump. The former president is reportedly losing ground to Florida Governor Ron DeSantis who is shaping up to be the preferred candidate for the top of the ticket in 2024.

