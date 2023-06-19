As of right now, polls show Republican voters don’t want the pudding guy. They want to go old school. No, that doesn’t mean a return of classical conservativism. They want Donald Trump, the guy who last decade did a hostile takeover of the GOP. Even multiple indictments haven’t harmed him. If anything they’ve made him stronger. But there are some conservatives who seem cautiously optimistic that voters won’t fall for him a third time. One is his Celebrity Apprentice successor Arnold Schwarzenegger.

“I’m not worried about it because I don’t think it’s gonna happen,” Schwarzenegger said in a new sit-down with CNN’s Chris Wallace. He then broke down the stats.

“I just don’t think that you get reelected with 30% or 33% of people voting for you in your polls,” he explained. “Those are great poll numbers amongst conservatives, but I think if you put it all together, it’s not enough. You need the swing voters, you need the independents, so the question is can you do that? I believe he can’t.”

During the interview, Schwarzenegger argued that America needs a uniter, not a divider, and Trump is very much not a uniter. So who should be the GOP nominee? He’d do it, if he legally could — which, having been born in Austria, he can’t.

“Put me in because it’s, look — it’s a no-brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that that election,” Schwarzenegger told Wallace. “It’s like me and California, when I was running for governor,” he explained. “It was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right-wing or left-wing, but someone that can bring the nation together and doesn’t see the other party as the enemy.”

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)