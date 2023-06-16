The U.S. Constitution has three requirements for someone to become president: they must be over 35 years old, have lived in the U.S. for at least 14 years, and be a natural-born citizen. 75-year-old Arnold Schwarzenegger, who moved to the U.S. in 1968, fits two of the three requirements — but if it wasn’t for that dusty scrap of paper, he’s certain he would become the next president.

While appearing on Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace, host Chris Wallace asked Schwarzenegger about running for president, were he eligible. “Well, yes, of course. I mean, I think the field was wide open in 2016. And I think the field is open right now,” the Terminator 2: Judgment Day star replied. “I mean, think about it right now. I mean, who is there? There is really not a person that can bring everyone together. Who is here today that people say okay, he’s not too old or he’s not too this or too that, or is that because it’s now a question about who do you vote against than who do you vote for.”

Schwarzenegger called becoming president a “no brainer. I see so clearly how I could win that that election. I mean, it’s like me and California. And when that was, you know, running for governor. It was clear that people are looking for some new answer, not a right wing or left wing, but someone that can bring the nation together. There’s just so many things that need to be done. And can be done. And what makes it so wonderful is because it’s doable. It’s all doable, or at least it’s just people coming together and say yes, we can do it.”

He’s got Sylvester Stallone’s vote… maybe.

Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace is available on Friday mornings on Max, followed by a repeat airing at 10 p.m. EST on CNN.