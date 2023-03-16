As Ron DeSantis continues to toy with a possible presidential run, the Florida governor has opened himself up to increased scrutiny as political pundits and insiders weigh his chances in the Republican primary against Donald Trump.

In a lengthy new report on his presidential prospects, it appears that DeSantis has several issues to overcome. Notably, the governor is apparently not great with social interactions, which is kind of a big deal while campaigning for the White House. At fundraisers or VIP rooms, DeSantis is often described as standing by himself in the corner and having an “aloof public persona” thanks to his “struggles with basic skills.” Not exactly strong points.

There’s also the matter of DeSantis’ eating habits, which are reportedly gross. Via The Daily Beast:

The chatter over DeSantis’ public engagement has also surfaced past unflattering stories about his social skills—particularly, his propensity to devour food during meetings. “He would sit in meetings and eat in front of people,” a former DeSantis staffer told The Daily Beast, “always like a starving animal who has never eaten before… getting shit everywhere.” Enshrined in DeSantis lore is an episode from four years ago: During a private plane trip from Tallahassee to Washington, D.C., in March of 2019, DeSantis enjoyed a chocolate pudding dessert—by eating it with three of his fingers, according to two sources familiar with the incident.

Considering Trump is already out here tossing out nicknames like “Meatball Ron,” the last thing DeSantis needs is story about how he’s a trash panda when it comes to eating. That said, it’s not like Trump has a sterling reputation when it comes to food. The former president infamously puts ketchup on his steaks, and his diet can fairly be described as 900% McDonald’s-based.

