‘Assassin’s Creed’ Finally Lets The Templars Tell Their Side Of The Story

Admittedly, the Templars in the Assassin’s Creed franchise are all jerks. But at the same time, you do kind of wonder what their deal is, precisely. They can’t all be sneering villains, right? It looks like we’ll find out.



According to a translation of a French article posted on Reddit and then reposted to Kotaku (we know, we know), this game for PS3 and Xbox 360 will include two things we really want out of Assassin’s Creed. The first is the Templar perspective, and the second is boats!

Comet will let you go to New York and do a great deal of sailing along the coast of the Atlantic Ocean. One source describes the game as a cross between Assassin’s Creed III and the Freedom Cry DLC for Assassin’s Creed IV. Sources also say that Haytham Kenway and Adewalé will make appearances, among other returning AC characters.

Ugh, Haytham. Can we throw him off the poop deck in retaliation for that terrible opening sequence in Assassin’s Creed III?

It’s perhaps not surprising that this game is essentially made of spare parts Ubisoft happens to have lying around. While you’ll probably have some new areas to explore, it’s set in 1768, and will probably use at least some of Assassin’s Creed III‘s overworld map. We also probably won’t get the fancy new controls the game’s needed since, uh, the start of the franchise.

On the other hand, if you put a gun to many gamer’s heads, they will probably admit they spent far more time cruising around on a boat blowing the hell out of forts, sinking ships, and generally trolling the high seas than they did going around on boring stealth missions, because that was the fun part. So if they pair the deep mechanics and missions from the boat with an old map, we won’t care as long as we can blow stuff up and sink a warship just by ramming it.