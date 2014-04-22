‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity’ Will Let You Murder With Friends In A Story-Driven Co-op Mode

This guy is going to be getting a few pals.
Dammit Assassin’s Creed — just when I think I’m out, you keep dragging me back in.
According to the same site that leaked the existence of Assassin’s Creed: Unity in the first place, one of the game’s big features will be a four-player “narrative” co-op mode. There will also be a single-player mode, and the single player and co-op modes will be revealed in separate press conferences at this year’s E3. The news was first leaked on Twitter, and then confirmed by The Escapist…
If you’ve been reading my writing around here for a while, you’ll know I’m a big supporter of co-op gaming, so this just might be the thing that gets me playing Assassin’s Creed again against my better judgement. Well, with one big caveat — include some sort of split-screen support Ubisoft. Co-op is useless to me unless I can play it with a real person in the same room.
What do you folks think? Is co-op throat stabbing enough to get you into those Assassin robes again?
Co-op blows. Playing FPS with friends is tolerable, imagine trying to coordinate when doing something complex.
Coordinating with friends is why it’s fun.
Our definitions of fun must differ widely. Or perhaps my goon squad of friends just aren’t the right guys for these co-op shenanigans.
Well there’s your problem ES… You’re using a goon squad for shenanigan-types of activities… What you need is a brigade of rapscallions…
As an old person, I don’t really have time to coordinate with friends to play. When I do it’s great. Just not often enough to buy a game for it. That said, I tend to buy all the AC games, they are pretty and open worldly enough to be worth the money.
Oh man, I am so in on co-op. As long as the visuals work for each player, this would replace lame-o movies for a date night.
Will the co-op mode be open world as well?