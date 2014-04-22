‘Assassin’s Creed: Unity’ Will Let You Murder With Friends In A Story-Driven Co-op Mode

04.22.14
This guy is going to be getting a few pals. 

Dammit Assassin’s Creed — just when I think I’m out, you keep dragging me back in.

According to the same site that leaked the existence of Assassin’s Creed: Unity in the first place, one of the game’s big features will be a four-player “narrative” co-op mode. There will also be a single-player mode, and the single player and co-op modes will be revealed in separate press conferences at this year’s E3. The news was first leaked on Twitter, and then confirmed by The Escapist

If you’ve been reading my writing around here for a while, you’ll know I’m a big supporter of co-op gaming, so this just might be the thing that gets me playing Assassin’s Creed again against my better judgement. Well, with one big caveat — include some sort of split-screen support Ubisoft. Co-op is useless to me unless I can play it with a real person in the same room.

What do you folks think? Is co-op throat stabbing enough to get you into those Assassin robes again?

via The Escapist

