Atari Has Teamed Up With Denny’s To Combine Classic Video Games With Food

When it comes to lack of imagination and creative vision, there’s no better, time-honored business strategy than a nice rebranding campaign to slap some lipstick on your pigs in a blanket and bring old customers back through the front door. That’s what Denny’s recently did with some of its old favorites, as the “family diner” chain introduced its “Greatest Hits Remixed” menu to add new spins on dishes like the Grand Slam and hopefully the Moons Over My Hammy, because those are the only two Denny’s meals that I can name off the top of my head*.

According to Frances Allen, the Chief Branding Officer for Denny’s, the company decided to take rebranding to a whole new level, though, by partnering with Atari to turn some of the classic video game company’s greatest hits into food-related titles. I hope you left some room for zany names!

Hashteroids – You’re aboard the SS Denny’s Condiment Transport ship and the mission is clear: deliver 40 tons of condiments to the 4th planet in sector 7d. Centipup – Once upon a time, a young boy named Danny came across a bottle of syrup and with just a slight squeeze the bottle’s sticky contents had the power to turn anyone or anything into a fried egg. Take-out – A wall made entirely of delicious Denny’s breakfast items appears blocking all the take-out orders from their rightful owners. The only way to feed customers is to break down that wall! (Via Atari, H/T to Ad Week)

This is actually a brilliant idea for both companies, because nobody except for truly dedicated and nostalgic video game fans still plays Atari games, since they’re fun for approximately four minutes. But that’s also about how long it takes for food to be prepared at Denny’s, so download the games on your iPhone or Android device and play to your grease-filled heart’s content.

*Although the appetizer sampler platter was always my go-to late night meal in college, because at $6.99, it was both cheap and effective for a guy trying to eat an unnecessary fried meal at 3 am.