Awesome Parent Turns To Craigslist Searching For ‘Cool Black Kids’ To Hang Out With Their Bullied Son

A New Orleans mom (or possibly dad, but let’s face it, probably mom — sorry gender) is advertising a few openings on Craigslist for some “cool black kids” to hang out with her bullied son. Job description includes hanging with her gigantic boner of a son with implied bodyguard duties and the possibilities of movies and/or pizza. “Oh and BTW he doesn’t exactly know I’m doing this so discretion is key.” The full ad, which at the time of this writing is still live on Craigslist amazingly, reads:
My son is having trouble fitting in at school. He gets bullied a lot. I think if some cool black kids would hang out with him, the bullying would stop. Perhaps you casually meet him at 7/11 or stop and shop?(He doesn’t know I’m doing this)
Pay is the $15 an hour plus the expenses of your time together (movies, pizza etc.)
Sooooo . . . What happens when the cool black kids inevitably just end up bullying her kid too? I think we can all agree that’s the only outcome in this scenario. $15 an hour plus pizza and movies is great and all, but there’s some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s giving a dork a wedgie.
(Via Barstool Sports)
Sure this lady can do this, but when I put up an ad on craigslist looking for black kids to pay by the hour to do stuff with me I get investigated. Hypocrites.
The world is just not fair.
@MakingFlowers Did you use the term, BBC, in your ad?
@Long ball Larry well of course, I’m a big fan of the British news. I said, “I’m looking for kids to share in the enjoyment of the BBC with me.”
“Hey, black kids! I have a son and I’m about to do something embarrassing to make him probably get bullied even more once people find out I’ve done this. I’ll pay you a lot of money to make my son look awkward.”
I see a worldstar hip hop moment occurring in the horizon… I actually was tasked with something like this when I was in college. My homegirl’s lil brother was being bullied and I met the kid… this mofo was like 6 feet 200 pounds in the 10th grade. I was like if this dude cant handle his shit, there’s nothing I can do. I wanna see the dude that’s whoopin his ass…. it’s gone be two muhfuckas getting bullied hahaha.
WAIT! I just made friends with some cool black kids that met me at the 7/11!
hold on i got to call my mom!
How does this end well? The kind of kids that think this is a good idea are doubtful to be the best peer group her kid could associate with, and if he’s a big enough nerdlinger then even the most kindhearted teenager is going to eventually think it is funnier to have some fun at the kids expense while getting paid for it.
What is this? The script for My Bodyguard 2?
“My Bodyguard 2: Electric Bullygoo”
@Buffalo Bill Cosby I would pay to see that.
She forgot to add no nerdy black kids. What makes you a cool black kid anyway? Do you have to submit a resume of some sort? Wheres the hispanic love?
jaleel white need not apply
This is almost the plot for Malibu’s Most Wanted.
This reminds me of a plot line in a recent episode of Black-ish.
I think the idea of a few black kids walking up to a nerdy white kid in 7-11 and saying “Yo man, you Colton? Let’s go for a walk” is one that would work flawlessly.
Who said the bullied kid is white?
/Your mind…blown.
Because the only black nerds are Urkel and Toofer from 30 Rock.
and drake
imagine if mike Tyson answered the add …
WHY NOT COOL WHITE KIDS? THIS LADY IS A REVERSE RAYCESS
