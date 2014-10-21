Awesome Parent Turns To Craigslist Searching For ‘Cool Black Kids’ To Hang Out With Their Bullied Son

Via Getty

A New Orleans mom (or possibly dad, but let’s face it, probably mom — sorry gender) is advertising a few openings on Craigslist for some “cool black kids” to hang out with her bullied son. Job description includes hanging with her gigantic boner of a son with implied bodyguard duties and the possibilities of movies and/or pizza. “Oh and BTW he doesn’t exactly know I’m doing this so discretion is key.” The full ad, which at the time of this writing is still live on Craigslist amazingly, reads:

My son is having trouble fitting in at school. He gets bullied a lot. I think if some cool black kids would hang out with him, the bullying would stop. Perhaps you casually meet him at 7/11 or stop and shop?(He doesn’t know I’m doing this)

Pay is the $15 an hour plus the expenses of your time together (movies, pizza etc.)

Sooooo . . . What happens when the cool black kids inevitably just end up bullying her kid too? I think we can all agree that’s the only outcome in this scenario. $15 an hour plus pizza and movies is great and all, but there’s some things money can’t buy. For everything else, there’s giving a dork a wedgie.

(Via Barstool Sports)