Awkwafina Might Be Hollywood’s Most Unlikely Success Story

It’s hard to imagine asking the question, “Who is Awkwafina?” now.

With a handful of blockbusters under her belt, a history-making Golden Globes win for her role in The Farewell, and a string of viral hits, the woman once-known as Nora Lum from Queens is anything but unfamiliar. In fact, her swift rise to fame with films like Ocean’s 8 and Crazy Rich Asians and the creative influence she now wields with shows like Nora From Queens is so renowned, it’s almost impossible to remember a time when she wasn’t disrupting Hollywood norms by way of feminist hip-hop odes to her vagina and diss tracks directed at former Mayor Michael Bloomberg’s New York soda ban.

Almost.

But it’s important to remember where Awkwafina came from because her success story, however unlikely, is proof that representation is worth fighting for. That, to win that fight, you have to be able to adapt, to roll with the punches, and yes, to get fired from you office job for unapologetically comparing your genitals to an operatic ballad.

It all started on Youtube. (Doesn’t everything?)

Well, really it started before that. Lum, the daughter of a Chinese-American father and a South Korean mother, was predominately raised by her grandparents in Forest Hills after her mother died when she was young. She turned to music at a young age, studying classical and jazz trumpet at New York’s LaGuardia High School. When she was in her teens, she created the alter-ego “Awkwafina” a riff on the bottled water brand that also rebranded her awkward comedy into a moniker of self-confidence. She received a degree in journalism and women’s studies from SUNY before taking a series of odd jobs including (but not limited to) vegan bodega worker, newspaper intern, an employee of an air conditioning company, and publicist for a book publishing firm.

That last is the position she was ultimately fired from after her single “My Vag,” a decidedly feminist take on rapper Mickey Avalon’s tribute to his own genitalia, went viral in 2012, netting over 400,000 views on Youtube. The song, a comedically infused, unashamed homage to that specific body part began, like many of Awkwafina’s great ideas seem to do, as a joke. She taught herself to compose beats on her Macbook when she was 19-years-old and quickly penned the song, creating a music video with some friends to accompany it and uploading it to the internet a couple of years later. She’d follow it up with similarly bawdy, unfiltered riffs on everything from gentrification in New York to soda bans and collaborations with comedy icons like Margaret Cho that poked fun at Asian stereotypes. Eventually, her viral fame ended up costing her a 9-5.

“I was working at an office company and my boss somehow figured out that I made a video and she immediately fired me. So, that was pretty sad,” Awkwafina told Galore. “But then, it was like, ‘Yo, I gotta do this because not only did I just get laid off, but I have this video out. So, if I walk into Cleary and Gottlieb for an interview, they’re definitely going to be like, ‘Oh my god, do not hire her.’”

She’d float for a while after that, starring on an MTV series, producing her debut album Yellow Ranger, connecting with other Asian-American rappers in the game, and even taking part in a documentary called Bad Rap that landed at the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival. She hosted a truly unhinged (in the best way) web talk show titled Tawk set in bodegas and laundromats around the city and featuring her grandmother, “Grammafina,” doling out sage advice in leather-arm-chair supporting interludes.