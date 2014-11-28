Watch Bad Robot’s Poetic Retrospective On Their Contributions To Film And TV

If there is one thing that you can say for certain about Bad Robot — J.J. Abrams’ production studio — it’s that they are not afraid to take chances. Sure, they’ve taken on licensed properties such as Star Trek, and now Star Wars, but the bulk of their production work has been entrenched in original concepts and stories. Even their creative process with licensed material usually skews in unpredictable manners, which makes them a sort of anomaly in this current climate of remakes of remakes.
Shows like Alias, Person of Interest, and — without question — LOST, maintained an identity distinguishable from all other TV properties for their ingenuity and lack of conventional storytelling. It’s rare that any media vehicle — whether it’s music, television, or film — is perfect in its final form, and in that regard, Bad Robot is no different. But, what is commendable about J.J. Abrams and his team, is that they at least try to find new ways to convey meaning and narrative at a time when innovation is not a commodity.
Cloverfield pushed the boundaries of the found footage genre (in my opinion, to its limits). Mission Impossible III helped to reestablish the importance of the McGuffin, or more specifically the unimportance of the McGuffin (it truly does not matter what the “rabbit’s foot” is). LOST — perhaps more than any other TV show in recent memory — completely eschewed time and space continuity, and still, a compelling narrative was shaped that arrested all my senses up until the final scene.
I’m truly excited to see what kind of cinematic conventions Abrams and his team plays with when Star Wars VII: The Force Awakens arrives. Until then, enjoy this recently released, official retrospective on over 15 years of Bad Robot productions.
Fringe was my shit.
Agreed. Loved that show!
Cloverfield definitely pushed found footage forward and is easily responsible for making it as mainstream as it has become, but Rec 2 pushed the genre to its limits. No one else has done it better.
I miss LOST.
As do I. The “We have to go back!!!!” scene is still one of the most shocking scenes in TV history for me.
Its funny but so far JJ’s tv shows have been so much stronger than his movies and I think it’s because what JJ does best is CHARACTER. Movies can be limiting there, especially when you’re juggling epic stories, trying to be a unique and visual director and you know, lens flares. But Lost, Alias, and Fringe are some of my favorite shows ever(despite all ending rather tepidly) because of the CHARACTERS; so many on Lost, Sydney, Jack, Irina, Sloane, Marshall on Alias, the entire Fringe Division on Fringe. The relationships and characters he crafts just haven’t been topped on television since he left. I still wish NBC(terrible, terrible NBC) had given Undercovers more of a chance, especially considering what a big star GuGu Mbatha-Raw is becoming.
I don’t really count Person of Interests since he isn’t at all involved and I’ve never seen Felicity but I’ve heard great things especially about the character of Felicity.
I REALLY enjoy his movies, don’t get me wrong, but they’re missing the giant heart of his tv shows. I really hope Star Wars has that heart because characters are so such an important part of the original trilogy.
One other difference between his movies and tv shows; female characters. Sydney(and Irina) Bristow, Olivia Dunham, the women of Lost, they were all central to the shows, complex characters…I can’t really think of any female characters in any of his movies that have that. His movies are very male focused, where the females are love interests and not much more than that(Uhura was much better in the second film but still not much of a character). It’s definitely weird considering he made a name for himself with leading female characters. I hope the same doesn’t hold true for this movie.
Walter Bishop is still one of my favorite characters of all time…
Gotta give that to Locke in Lost myself.
Locke was such a pussy; def Walter.
That video needed either more lens flare in the shots of Felicity, or that shot of Keri Russell in Mission Impossible 3 when the bomb in her skull gets triggered.