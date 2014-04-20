Celebrate 75 Years Of The Caped Crusader With This New ‘Batman Beyond’ Short From Wondercon

DC Entertainment unveiled a brand new Batman Beyond short at Wondercon featuring the talents of Darwyn Cooke and longtime Batman voice actor Kevin Conroy. The short is set to air on Cartoon Network this week, but was posted to Yahoo along with a nifty list of all the special Easter eggs throughout.

It’s a nice tribute to 75 years as a cultural lynchpin and something I’d probably rank higher than this Superman short you can find on the Man of Steel DVD. Instead of going that same path, Cooke and the folks who helped animate this put together a nice little story with a wink and nod, all while staying true to the subject matter.

The inclusion of Kevin Conroy is always a plus because he’s so connected to the character at this point. Not having him could be considered a crime for some fans. I don’t know if not having him would affect my enjoyment, but it would’ve been odd not to hear him.

