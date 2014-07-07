The Leaked ‘Batman V Superman’ Script May Be A Ruse Orchestrated By Kevin Smith

UPDATE: Kevin Smith has responded to this rumor.

Last week some rumors were going around about way too many villains appearing in Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice. We were reluctant to write about the rumors because they just didn’t seem accurate. Now Movieweb has an anonymous source who claims every one of the script details circulating on the internet is coming from a fake script intentionally leaked by Warner. Stranger yet, the source claims Warner hired jorts-ensconced taint enthusiast Kevin Smith to write the fake-out.

It does seem like the type of nerdy thing Kevin Smith would jump at doing (well, not so much jump as penguin shuffle). He’s already written a Superman script, after all. It would also explain why he seems to know so much inside information about the movie, from seeing Affleck in the batsuit to also seeing the full-color version of the photo to inexplicably hosting a Man Of Steel fan event. Saying he’s friends with Ben Affleck doesn’t really explain it; Affleck’s casting was announced on the same day Smith and co-host Ralph Garmin recorded an episode of their Hollywood Babylon podcast wherein Smith mentioned he hadn’t spoke to Affleck in a couple of years.

Here’s an excerpt from the source who emailed Movieweb:

Late last year both Charles Roven and Zack Snyder approached Kevin Smith with a early treatment for the film and It was Kevin Smith who came up with the idea to write an entire screenplay based on it but with several huge red herrings and changes which do not appear in the final film. These include plot points and characters etc etc. and ‘leak’ it online. This script was distributed by myself and others to gossip sites and movie sites like aintitcool, latino review, movie pilot, etc etc My job was to pose as a worker at Warner Bros who was leaking the screenplay.

This would also resolve the odd rumors from Latino Review about at least five villains in one script, as tossing in an absurd number of villains sounds like something Kevin Smith would do for his own amusement. But, more importantly, is there a giant spider in the third act? And do Batman and Superman finally end all this will-they-or-won’t-they sexual tension once and for all?