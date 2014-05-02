Behold, Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop Store, So You Can Personally Spend A Small Fortune On Overpriced Crap

Getty Image

Gwyneth Paltrow is opening a “Goop” pop up shop from May 5-11 in Brentwood, California, so that peasants can temporarily fork over fistfuls of hard-earned dollars, personally, in hopes that they can stop living like such garbage people and be more like her flaxen-haired majesty.

Her Goopness broke the news with this photo posted to Instagram last night:

Refinery29 has some more details:

Here’s what we know: From the look of the Instagram photo, it’s safe to assume the location of the shop is indeed The Brentwood Country Mart (which means Paltrow’s neighbors will include the chic likes of Jenni Kayne and Pressed Juicery). We also know, thanks to the sign on the dusty, familiar barn door, that the pop-up will be open from May 5 to 11 — meaning there’s still time to book a flight and pack your bags, non-West Coasters.

It’s still unclear exactly what she’s going to be shilling, but if the goop store on her website is any indication, I’d expect a $1,200 “keepsake” box, $236 napkins and $85 hand cream. Don’t worry, though — at just $85, it’s not the same kind of hand cream that Gwyneth uses. Gwyneth’s hand cream is hand-crafted by Tibetan Monks out of herbs that only grow for twelve days on every fifth year. You totally couldn’t ever afford it.

