Amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine, much of the focus has rested upon Russia’s difficulty (which is much greater than they expected) in taking full hold of the country. And that’s for good reason, considering that the fed-up wives of Vladimir Putin’s presumably missing troops are demanding answers on their whereabouts, which tells the world a lot about how disastrously this is unfolding and how much resistance the Ukraine people continue to put up. Meanwhile, we’re also hearing about the Putin continuing to be so vain that he’s apparently trying to “embalm himself” with Botox, all while the Ukrainian people suffer.

To date, at least 4 million Ukrainians have become refugees since the start of the war (with at least 7 million more displaced while remaining within Ukraine). Throughout, President Zelensky has stood firm with his people (and after refusing a ticket out of the country), and on World Refugee Day, UNHCR ambassador Ben Stiller toured destroyed areas of Irpin (in Kyiv). He also met with Zelensky, who the Severance producer referred to as “my hero” in this Bloomberg Quicktakes video clip.

"You are my hero," @BenStiller, a UNHCR goodwill ambassador, told Ukraine's Zelenskiy while meeting in Kyiv after visiting other parts of the region in recent days #WorldRefugeeDay2022 https://t.co/3rlDO0wn5e pic.twitter.com/PfrwhgO0Qb — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) June 20, 2022

Zelensky’s official government website revealed how Stiller spoke with occupation survivors, and here’s part of his conversation with Stiller:

Stiller was accompanied by UNHCR representative in Ukraine Karolina Lindholm Billing, who accompanied the Hollywood actor as he walked through ruined residential areas of Irpin, where they talked to people who survived the occupation. “It’s one thing to see this destruction on TV or on social networks. Another thing is to see it all with your own eyes. That’s a lot more shocking,” Stiller told Zelensky. “What you saw in Irpin is definitely dreadful. But it is even worse to just imagine what is happening in the settlements that are still under temporary occupation in the east,” Zelensky said in response.

Before his arrival in Ukraine, Stiller also visited with the country’s refugees in Poland, and CBS News notes that Angelina Jolie recently visited the Ukrainian visit of Lviv to speak with displace children who survived a Russian attack on a train station. Zelensky has issued gratitude to both, and looking forward, this conflict has passed 100 days with no signs of ending anytime soon.

(Via The Office Of The President Of Ukraine & CBS News)