Benedict Cumberbatch Announces Engagement, Breaks Millions Of Hearts With Simple Newspaper Ad

Sherlock star (and person whose name people love to get hilariously wrong) Benedict Cumberbatch appears to have announced his engagement in surprisingly traditional fashion: with a nondescript newspaper announcement.

The old school ad, printed under “Forthcoming Marriages” in the Wednesday edition of British newspaper The Times, reads as follows:

MR B.T. CUMBERBATCH AND MISS S.I. HUNTER

The engagement is announced between Benedict, son of Wanda and Timothy Cumberbatch of London, and Sophie, daughter of Katherine Hunter of Edinburgh and Charles Hunter of London.

Here’s a shot of the announcement, via Now Magazine on Twitter:

Sophie Hunter is the theater director Cumberbatch has been linked to “for several months,” according to the Hollywood Reporter, “having first been spotted together in June.”