Twitter Has More Don Lemon Style Suggestions With #DonLemonReporting

CNN’s Don Lemon added another derp moment to his list of many on Tuesday, when he asked a woman who accused Bill Cosby of raping her why she didn’t bite her alleged rapist’s penis, prompting us to sideye Lemon like everyone in the picture above is doing. We shouldn’t even have to say this, but here’s why it’s an absurdly stupid question: if you do anything to a rapist that enrages them without instantly killing them or knocking them unconscious, you’ll probably get murdered.

Twitter didn’t let the gaffe slide. Soon #DonLemonReporting was trending, a hashtag chock-full of snark and cringe humor as people tweeted other questions and helpful suggestions about avoiding abuse and tragedies. We’ve collected our favorite tweets below.

To be fair, Lemon later apologized, but, you know, if you don’t want to become a Twitter joke, there are ways to avoid that.

"I'm sorry your house burned down, but I have to ask… did you ask the fire to stop? Did you ask nicely?" #DonLemonReporting — Tex Machina (@sovivACEous) November 19, 2014

Did you think to tell the mugger you didn't want to be robbed and you needed to keep your money? #DonLemonReporting — Jayelle (@GreenEyedLilo) November 19, 2014

"Did you consider asking the shark to stay away from you, or simply giving up surfing altogether?" #DonLemonReporting — Jayelle (@GreenEyedLilo) November 19, 2014

"Why did JFK go for a ride in a convertible if he didn't want to be shot in the head?" #DonLemonReporting — Brett Michael (@thecajunboy) November 19, 2014

Sorry, Buffalo. But, you could have…moved…to a warmer climate. Did you think about moving? #DonLemonReporting — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) November 19, 2014

"Zebras can run, you know. Maybe they should simply run away from the areas where the lions live." #DonLemonReporting — Jayelle (@GreenEyedLilo) November 19, 2014

"I'm sorry Ms. Tubman, but I have to ask, if you were so unhappy, why did you wait 27 years to run away?" #DonLemonReporting — Thomas Edge (@tedge20) November 19, 2014

You say you were running an "underground railroad" but you know you were technically stealing, right? #DonLemonReporting — Elon James White (@elonjames) November 19, 2014

"Yes, but the Hindenburg could have just turned left, did anyone think to turn left?" #DonLemonReporting — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2014

Ma'am, if you'd just given the Empire the location of the rebel base, wouldn't your planet still be here today? #DonLemonReporting — Brian Gaar (@briangaar) November 19, 2014

"Look, if those kids had just woken up, Freddy couldn't have killed them." #DonLemonReporting — eggnogneedsmorebr&e (@dvnix) November 19, 2014

9/11 would never have happened if those towers had just gotten out of the way of the planes. #DonLemonReporting — Alex Halpern (@HalpernAlex) November 19, 2014

So even with all of those Jews you all still couldn't make a run for it out of that camp? #DonLemonReporting — Elon James White (@elonjames) November 19, 2014

If Africans didn't want to be stolen and sold into slavery, they shouldn't have been in Africa that day. #DonLemonReporting — L. Brothers Media (@LBrothersMedia) November 19, 2014

#DonLemonReporting "Native Americans, did you even consider trademarking 'Redskins' before the NFL ?" — BigHeadSports (@BigHeadSports) November 19, 2014

"If you didn't want to risk being trapped on a platform 60 stories in the air, what were you doing washing windows?" #DonLemonReporting — Jayelle (@GreenEyedLilo) November 19, 2014

"You know, Mr. Earnhardt, there are ways to avoid getting into an accident on the track and flipping over 13 times." #DonLemonReporting — Jayelle (@GreenEyedLilo) November 19, 2014

"I feel like the citizens of Pompeii were trying to get burned alive by molten lava. That's my take." #DonLemonReporting — Oliver Willis (@owillis) November 19, 2014

When life hands you lemons, Don Lemon blames you for taking them. #DonLemonReporting — Paul Myers (@pulmyears) November 19, 2014