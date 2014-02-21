Ashes To Ashes, Rust To Rust: The Best Suggestions For #TrueDetectiveSeason2

The only bad thing about True Detective so far is that it’s over in three episodes. Or at least the version of True Detective with Woody Harrelson and Matthew McConaughey is — when the show returns to HBO, hopefully sooner rather than later (pray that creator Nic Pizzolatto works quicker than Larry David), it will a have different plot with an entirely new cast, sort of like American Horror Story, but not awful.

So while we’ll never be able to forget Rust Cohle, or Alexandra Daddario, it’s time to start thinking ahead to season two, and the men and/or women who will take over for Harrelson and McConaughey. The Internet has some casting suggestions, in the form of #TrueDetectiveSeason2. (I stand by my Lone Star idea.)