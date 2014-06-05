Better Without Kinect: The Xbox One Gains 10% More Graphics Power By Ditching The Kinect

When the Xbox One debuted, I argued that the console in the box now was going to be very different from the one that came out last year, and that Microsoft would have its graphics problems sorted out. Little did I realize how closely intertwined those two changes actually were.
Today, Microsoft announced a sudden, mysterious increase in GPU power for new development kits. In fact, a 10% increase in GPU power! That’s not insubstantial, for a console that has some problems with resolution and frame rate. And just how did this happen?
According to Eurogamer, and confirmed by Microsoft, it’s because 10% of the GPU’s power was dedicated to that always-on, then sorta always-on, and now completely optional Kinect. And one imagines that it’s about to get rather toasty for Microsoft around the Internet, since an add-on gamers rather vocally didn’t want got in the way of a basic feature they very much did. And made it $100 more expensive, to boot.
On one level, it makes absolute sense that the Kinect would have that much horsepower behind it, because it’s supposed to be driving the entire experience. It’s supposed to allow you to change channels with a gesture and turn on at the sound of your voice. And it’s to the company’s credit that they actually acknowledged this and will take their lumps.
On another, though, you’ve got to wonder what they were even thinking. It’s starting to become clear that the considerable ambition behind the Xbox One blinded those developing it to some fairly basic issues that anybody could have told them was going to bite them, and hard. Compromising the ability of a game console to play video games, solely to install a flashy interface, is a poor design choice even just writing it out.
In the end, it won’t matter. The Xbox One is a sizable hit and will continue to be one, even if the PS4 is still leading. But it’s just another reminder that ambition, in game consoles, needs to be tempered by understanding what your audience wants.
1080p 60 fps is a pipe dream on both consoles… next gen my ass
except for, you know, that games that do…
I do actually like not having to turn on a controller to navigate, but it’s frustrating that the Kinect-exclusive games are terrible. Kinect Sports 1 and Dance Central are still the best games, and those are Kinect 1.0 games.
It’s good to know future multiplatform games should be up to par with the PS4 versions…as that was the main factor in what version I would buy. I also prefer the Xbox controller, even with the dual shock 4 being a huge improvement.
So I was all pre-ordered for my kinect-less ONE and than I saw this fucking deal one wally worlds website…
Xbox One + Kinect Console w/ Forza 5 Download and Bonus Choice of Game- $119 Savings!
Xbox One Standard Edition Starter Bundle:
Comes with:
Xbox One + Kinect Console
Your Choice of Xbox One Game (any game out as of today)
Bonus Forza 5 Download Card
So even though I still dont really want the kinect (I can always unplug it) and know that I came out pretty good
[www.walmart.com]
I know what got into Microsoft.
Don Mattrick.
As soon as he took over the XBox division, the brand became more and more focused on emulating the things that the Wii was doing (with him thinking the success was because of motion controls and Miis, yes, motion control was the reason, but Mattrick didn’t consider that mtion controls might be a fad) and somewhat abandoning the hardcore base that made the Xbox and the 360 popular in the first place.
Then he decided to go all in on some of these dumb ideas with the One. Sure, the 360 was very successful under his leadership and the One debuted strong, but with Phil Spencer trying to reverse many of the decisions made during Mattrick’s tenure, it is painfully obvious where the problem lied.
I could care less either way. Any game that I would want to play on the 360, I can play on my P.C.
I did not buy a 360 for that sole purpose.