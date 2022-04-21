Earlier this month, quick-to-anger conservative commentator Bill O’Reilly was caught on video having a meltdown at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport. He called a JetBlue employee a “f*cking scumbag” after his flight was delayed by a few hours, and later threatened to have the worker fired. “You’re gonna lose your job,” he said.

O’Reilly is now blaming Joe Biden for his breakdown, because [world’s longest sigh].

The issue, O’Reilly, argues goes straight to Department of Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Biden administration not addressing the issue. “For some reason, the Biden administration is not big on solving problems. This is a huge problem,” he said. O’Reilly said there is an open invitation for spokespeople from JetBlue to address the situation on his No Spin News, but he has heard nothing.

O’Reilly, who previously hit the road with former-president Donald Trump on a poorly-attended “History Tour,” told Mediaite, “The story is JetBlue can’t get their flights off the ground. It was crazy in the terminal.” He admitted that he handled the situation “poorly,” but in Mediaite‘s words, “he’s not sorry for confronting the worker.” Because that would involve feeling empathy with another human, which is not really O’Reilly’s thing.

