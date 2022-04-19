This may shock you, but Bill O’Reilly, of “we’ll do it live, f*ck it!” fame, had a public meltdown. It wasn’t in a news studio this time, but rather, New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport, where the conservative commentator (and big ol’ creep) screamed at a JetBlue employee over a delayed flight.

In the video, taken by another passenger, O’Reilly calls the worker a “f*cking scumbag,” and instructs him to “[not] talk to me like that.” The Daily Mail reports that “O’Reilly then squints at the worker’s name tag, which the man helpfully holds up for him so he can read it more easily. He then starts cursing at the man as his face contorts into anger.” The exact words can’t be made out, but it was apparently a threat of physical violence.

The airline worker then objects to O’Reilly’s tone. “You’re threatening me with violence, man,” he says. “No I’m not,” replies O’Reilly. It’s then that O’Reilly takes another look at the man’s name tag and tells him “You’re gonna lose your job.” He then demands: “You’re going to get that information,” before storming away from the counter. In the video, O’Reilly has his face mask pulled down below his chin. At the time Federal regulations made it mandatory for everyone in airports to wear a face mask. All others shown in the video — including the employee — are wearing masks correctly.

The passenger who took the video told the Daily Mail, “I couldn’t believe how arrogant he was. That poor JetBlue guy just works there, it’s not his fault the flight was delayed, he was just trying to do his job.”

Sounds like someone is still cheesed off about the low ticket sales for his “History Tour” with Trump.

(Via the Daily Mail)