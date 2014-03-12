Bill O'Reilly: Abe Lincoln Would Not Appear On 'Between Two Ferns' With Zach Galifianakis

Fresh on the heels of a GOP congressman blasting Obama for appearing in a Funny or Die video because Benghazi, Bill O’Reilly — whose team of ghostwriters once wrote a book about Abe Lincoln — took to the airwaves last night to declare that Lincoln would never do such a thing.
“I’m all for PR and if (presidential spokesman Jay) Carney wanted to go on Funny or Die, fine. But the president of the United States? All I can tell is you Abe Lincoln would not have done it,” O’Reilly said confidently. “There comes a point when serious times call for serious action.”
O’Reilly then got in the obligatory Fox News line about doing the video making Obama look like more of a p*ssy in comparison to Putin: “Putin is clearly testing the president. It looks like Putin believes the president is a lightweight, will a comedy video counter that? Just asking?”
He somehow forgot to mention that Lincoln would also never be caught dead in “mom jeans,” but then again he’s probably mentioned that at least 5000 times previously.
Other things Abe Lincoln would never do…
– Reference Mad Men in a State of the Union address.
– Binge watch True Detective and Game of Thrones.
– Bone Beyonce.
– Sing Daft Punk songs. (Techno is so gay and European.)
– Allow himself to be interviewed on the Super Bowl pregame show by a woefully unprepared agent of a propaganda machine.
I can’t wait to see what happens when Putin is caught massacring people and all these Fox pundits have been talking about how great he is. It’s almost like they don’t know everything they say is being recorded. Total lack of self-awareness.
I just want Fox News to explain to me how a Real Man shouldn’t go on a comedy show but should instead show the world how tough he is with a karaoke rendition of “Blueberry Hill.”
@Otto Man – the singing isn’t as embarrassing as the piano playing. Seriously, that sounds like a 10-year old’s recital. No way should a grown ass man be up on a stage saying, “Look what I can do” and then follow it with that.
I’m probably going to get banned from this website now but as a conservative myself I cant agree more. Fox News has consistently embarrassed the living hell out of the philosophy in general. i.e. any given Daily Show. Putin is an insane monster and all these pundits are too busy scoring points.
I sincerely feel for you, MTD.
When the more dipshitty liberals spout off on politics, it’s usually isolated to some Hollywood actress’s red carpet comments about PETA. I can’t imagine what it’d be like to have a clown car like this emerge as the most visible and vocal champion of my side of the aisle.
Yeah, and Abe Lincoln probably wouldn’t have let Bill O’Reilly interview him either
He’d start wrestling Bill
He probably would have hit him with a silver-bladed ax, unless Hollywood as been lying to me.
Pretty sure Lincoln has an aversion to all performance art in general since that show at Ford Theater. Just a guess though.
+1, that’s good stuff right there
Too soon, black guy. Too. Soon.
I wonder if O’Reilly realizes that Lincoln was murdered decades before television was invented?
He didn’t learn much from that book that he “wrote”.
I’m assuming some people would prefer the president of the United States focused on serious issues facing our country rather than appearing in a comedy sketch to pimp a website of questionable repute.
Of course, no one can drive a wedge and distract people from valid points like Ole Bill O.
“All I can tell is you Abe Lincoln would not have done it” nearly made me pass out from the pomposity.
I’d hazard a guess that healthcare is something the president considers to be a serious issue facing his country.
yeah, i mean who cares about healthcare… it’s not a life or death situation, right.
D’oh
I am pretty sure that Lincoln would have also beat the shit out of the entire Fox News team if they try to harass him the way they do with Obama so it might not be a good idea for them to wish Obama was more hardcore
How dare Fox buck the other bootlicking sycophants in the state-run media and question his authoriti!
Obama really should show respect for the Oval Office.
Like Bush? Remember when he joked about how looking under his couch for the WMDs that were supposedly all over Iraq? RESPECT.
Two wrongs do not a right make. I believe Yoda said that…
The point is that certain cable news outlets weren’t taking him to task for it, which cheapens their argument, when they criticize Obama
Seriously, THIS. This man took us to war on this faulty information, and while people were still losing their lives in Iraq he was turning it all into one big joke.
What about Nixon on “Laugh-In?” OK, he wasn’t president yet, but still…
I’m not sure this was a very dignified thing for the President of the United States to do, but playing the Lincoln card seems excessive (I guess O’Reilly didn’t want to cite Reagan, for obvious reasons).
However, it does open up the possibly of a new catch-phrase, WWALD?
I’ll see your Nixon on “Laugh-In” and raise you George W. Bush on Howie Mandel’s “Deal or No Deal?”
I guess the dignity of the office is OK there because Howie Mandel didn’t put a rubber glove on his head.
I would sell my wife to watch Howie Mandel teach W. how to do the glove trick.
well, Lincoln is sort of the reason why Obama could use comedy to promote Obamacare, so…maybe?
I guess O’Reilly didn’t remember that Abe Lincoln had a cameo role in Black Dynamite.
Abraham Lincoln was in Bill and Ted’s Excellent Adventure. Your argument is invalid.
Be excellent to each other. And PAAAAAAARRRRRRRTTTTTYYYYYYY ONNNNNNNN DUDES!
The best part is when he gets arrested, and he’s telling the officer how to spell his name in the report; “It’s L-I-N, C, O-L-N”
Like, people not being able to spell it was a common problem for him growing up.
“I KNOW how to spell LINCOLN”.
Politics – yeah!
How is this different than going on the Tonight Show or any other non-hard news program. Clearly Fox News is going to criticize Obama regardless – but I think this stings them a little more since it’s “new media” and a type of humor that the old guard doesn’t quite grasp.
Yeah, it’s like, “You can’t go on that web show with the guy who spanked Justin Biever” but going on the late night talk show with the guy who did a littany of other ridiculous things (Letterman) is totally cool.
Did he say, “Hey, Blinkin?”
“hold the reigns, man…”
I think Bill O’Reilly means well in his own, curmudgeonly way. I’ve met the guy, and as a conservative myself, I don’t really think I’d want to have a beer with him (my measure of a man/woman).
But he is WAY off here. He’s 1000 years old. You can call him an asshole (which he probably is), but it’s akin to your grandparents not understanding dubstep.
I actually like O’Reilly more than most people who read this site would think, but his Old Man act is getting absurd. The whole thing he’s been doing lately about whether a woman is fit to be president is even more ridiculous than this.
@Cajun Boy: I went to one of his tour/speeches in Eastern PA and had a VIP Backstage pass to meet him before the show (translation: I paid $10 more for the ticket). We were told at the event (which he was running late for by 30 minutes no pictures and he would not sign autographs). After storming in like he was the Prime Minister of England and blowing through three or four questions and storming out (some meet and greet, huh?), I went to the concert hall. He is entertaining, smart, and curious (which I don’t find in a lot of television personalities), but he just carries himself like a jerk. It’s hard not to judge him when you are used to seeing a relatively charming and engaging guy on television, and a diva off of it. I stopped buying his books and faithfully watching his show after that. Typically, I catch more of him on WarmingGlow then I do on his own show. Kind of hard to defend him as one of the few conservatives I see posting here on a somewhat regular basis.
@DarthBile I’ve had a few friends work at Fox News and every single one of them say he’s become increasingly pompous/arrogant over the years. Conversely, they all speak glowingly about Sean Hannity. They’d run through a wall of fire for that guy. Apparently he’s exceedingly polite and caring and quite generous.
@Cajun Boy
He’s probably pandering to 40 and above audience
He’s just trying to move into Andy Rooney’s old-ass curmudgeon seat now that it’s vacant.
On your second post @Cajun Boy O’Reilly comes off as an asshole just by watching him with the sound off, while Hannity comes off as decent
I like Hannity. He’s a guy I’d have a beer with.
@DarthBile ” It’s hard not to judge him when you are used to seeing a relatively charming and engaging guy on television”
Still talking about Bill O’Reilly, right?
All of this. O’Reilly occasionally makes good points unlike most of the FOX team. But the look on his face is basically that of a withered CEO who knows he’s going to keep raking in cash no matter how many highballs he has at breakfast.
Yeah @Hyrax, I am. Again, I am not a water-toter but the guy has been the #1 act on cable “news” for the last decade and a half. Look at all of these other acts from all the other stations. They’ve wiped out CNN and MSNBC cannot touch Fox. We can talk about media bias all day long, and depending on your point of view, either side is the devil, but the guy has lasted a long time. Sold a lot of books to boot.
Pretty surprised to see anyone speak a kind word about Hannity. To me he just seems like a dumb, humorless dick. Glad to hear that’s not entirely true.
I’d rather catch Hep-C than 10 minutes of the O’Reilly factor.
When I see clips of him, he seems to be a parody of himself – Steven Colbert without the nudge and wink.
Well, O’Reilly was in An American Carol. So I guess he refuses to appear in comedies either.
/freepass
That should’ve said “too” not “either.” I hate myself.
No, no, the joke still killed.
Abe Lincoln is the historical president MOST LIKELY to have been willing to do something like this. People who met Lincoln regularly didn’t realize he was even president because of the way he dressed.
Yeah, Lincoln was actually pretty famous for telling off-color jokes. He’d have done this in an instant.
[twitter.com]
Exactly. Lincoln was one of the most “of the people” Presidents ever. He absolutely would have done this.
I mean, fuck Obama for trying to connect to a younger demographic of the population that wouldn’t know Brian Williams or one of the other evening news anchors from the To Catch a Predator Guy, right? (See, I can’t even name another fucking news anchor because I never watch them and I’m on the older end of Millenials)
Forgive the rant, but fuck people who say ‘it’s not dignified’. At one point in this country, it wasn’t dignified to have a black friend, to date interracially or to actually value the opinion of a woman (publicly). ‘Dignified’ is old people speak for “nuh uh” or something equally juvenile.
I’m not the biggest Obama fan out there, but I think the man and his administration have done wonders in bringing the White House and the Presidency into the 21st Century. I commend them for these sorts of ongoing efforts.
What a fucking maroon. Lincoln made a fucking movie about his role in the fight to abolish slavery for Christ’s sake!
And one about being a vampire hunter!
I’m sure O’Reilly has already taken The Lego Movie to task for naming the villain Lord Business, but what is his stance on Lincoln’s appearance in the movie?
What about Bill’s stance on whether or not Lincoln was indeed a vampire hunter? I bet Obama wouldn’t hunt vampires, he’d have the NSA spy on them or send drones with wooden stakes.
Wooden Stake Drones is the name of my acapella group.
I love seeing the: ” *insert dead president here* would never *insert action Fox News hates*”. When time travel is finally possible, I hope one of the first things it’s used for (aside from killing Hitler) is to go back and ask these former presidents what they would do.
A good batch of dead presidents would be all “why did we end slavery and you’re kidding me about women voting, right?”
This idea that we would be better off by looking backwards instead of the future is maddening.
The link between Putin and Obama is even less unfounded than the guy with green paint on his hairs around his ears.
Jesus Christ, you turdcunts, not every world action is related to the US/
Fox News and Republican politicians are mad at this for 2 reasons:
1) They have no sense of humor (unless it’s racist or sexist jokes)
and
2) Obama found a way to get his message out directly to a key demographic who otherwise may not have paid attention, and who certainly won’t be paying any attention to the old-men and their negative reactions to it.
The second one is the real reason. Which is why it’s all the more hilarious that they’re giving the video so, so much more exposure through their constant bitching about it.
I agree with both of those reasons. I’m pretty independent, which is why it bothers me that conservatives insist on cutting their own throats. They really don’t have a sense of humor and it’s pathetic.
Hell, I’m a liberal and it depresses me to see conservatism degenerate into such a mindless pack of braying stupidity.
Liberals don’t have all the answers, and absolutely needs the counterweight of smart conservatism to make effective policy. We need both ends of the political spectrum to be firing on all cylinders.
Once again, John Rogers said it best: I Miss Republicans.
[kfmonkey.blogspot.com]
Who ever would have guessed that a faction of the Republican party would take the worst elements of the Republican party and run fucking wild with it?
(I mean the Tea Party. Libertarianism is just a farce to give more power to the states and allow them to discriminate against minorities.)
Tfuckbutter. I think you better get back to preparing your next Poli-Sci lecture. Such a deep and brilliant Taek on Libertarianism…. Also, you write so poorly, I can’t tell if you think the tea party is libertarian or not.
@ Otto – I could not agree more. The current ridiculous status of the GOP is bad for everyone. It all began to go downhill when instead of adopting the religious sect, they started to bend to will will of a vocal minority of Christian Zealots with a persecution complex.
Lincoln grew this nation’s most famous beard* on a whim, basically, after a little girl wrote him a letter about it. He also slept in the same bed as dudes, married a crazy woman, and wandered around Civil War battlefields. Dude was up for ANYTHING.
*Or is Kelly Preston this nation’s most famous beard?
I agree. Lincoln would not have gone on a website to promote Obamacare. At least not until he figured out why everyone was calling his healthcare legislation “Obamacare”.
O’Reilly: Doing a comedy show makes the President look weak to the rest of the world!
Meanwhile, Obama did a stand up routine at the White House Correspondent dinner on May 1, 2011 and killed Osama Bin Laden on May 2, 2011. So weak.
Boom. Roasted.
Then tossed off the side of a ship at sea.
I’m mostly just impressed that Bill O’Reilly has the power to talk to ghosts. Tell us more about what long-dead presidents would or would not do, please!
The world has waited long enough on the dead president whisperer. I want to know if Andrew Jackson would have liked or disliked the Redskins/Dan Snyder or if George Washington would have listened to Radiohead or U2. When can I find this stuff out??
I also heard Attila the Hun would’ve hated Pinkberry and Hammurabi would’ve thought the True Detective finale was just so-so.
OOh or if King tut would have gone by “kingtut” for his playstation network ID or something like xxTUFFTUTxx_MILF_bangerXXX
Thank you Vince, for bringing us back around to the True Detective finale.
for the record, they cold have cut the last 5 minutes or so and just shown this: [www.youtube.com]
And Obama would never wear a stove pipe hat and a beard with a ‘stache.
Weird how times change, no?
OMG! Celebrities are just like us!
Well… Obama is better at being a celebrity and a rock star than a president so… yeah. Go Obama. Keep the public distracted from your shitty political career.
this promo was meant to point to his political career via obamacare. The enrollment deadline is coming up and young people can be reached through funny or die…..so what are you talking about?
His political career is so shitty he won the presidency with more than 50% of the popular vote twice. The only one to do so since the 50’s. That’s some good public distraction.
Right, because asking people to take a look at one of your centerpiece accomplishments as president is EXACTLY the same thing as trying to distract people from what you’ve done as president.
And as virnomine said, if Obama’s political career is so shitty, what does that say about the opposition party he keeps destroying? What’s the current approval rating of Republicans in Congress?
[www.pollingreport.com]
Wow, 22%? Impressive. Obama’s only twenty or so points higher, so clearly that means he’s the one who sucks.
Congratulations on being part of a rapidly dwindling minority. Keep bitching loudly and crazily so the rest of us will know when the last of you have finally died off.
“centerpiece accomplishments”? What would those be? Obamacare? Please.
“Only twenty or so points higher.” So… a whopping 40%… much better.
Yes, Obamacare is one of the administration’s centerpiece accomplishments. You might not like it, but that doesn’t change the fact that they campaigned on it, they got it through, and for better or worse, it’s going to be a significant part of his legacy.
And yes, Obama’s 48% approval in the latest poll truly is significantly better than the 22% that House Republicans have.
48% is about average for presidents in these polarized times, and not much off his re-election percentage; while the 22% that the House GOP has is not only HALF of what their presidential candidates get — a sign that even partisan Republicans think their own party’s congressional delegation is fucking awful — but it’s also an historic all-time low.
So, yes, the president getting what most presidents get IS much better than Republicans setting all-time records for lowest approval ratings ever.
See if you can have a grown-up help you figure out these basic points of math and logic.
Shoved Obamacare through despite the public’s 73% overwhelming non-support for it at the time. Remember all that reaching out to Repubs while crafting the details of O-Care? No? Me neither!
Also:
Democrats41.4
Republicans40.8
Democrats +0.6
[www.realclearpolitics.com]
And Fatty – what percentage of people are now happy about Obamacare?
ps. Thank you republicants for re-naming the Affordable Care Act in his honor.
ps. Can’t stop thinking about the obamacare vs. affordable care act poll results.
I don’t think Lincoln would’ve done anything to promote Obamacare, nor to argue against it. Even HAYES wouldn’t have. In fact, I’m willing to bet that not a single U.S. president other than Barack Hussein Obamacare himself would’ve done it. There’s a reason for that, but I’m having a hard time putting it into words.
Anyway, most presidents are not Abraham Lincoln.
Gotta say, though, I respect the fact that O’Reilly seems to publicly hold Lincoln in high regard despite the probable racism (and resultant distaste for The Great Emancipator) of a significant portion of his audience. Guy’s probably considered the second-worst president of all time by like 10% of Fox News’s viewers.
No, Republicans love Lincoln because he was a “Republican” and Democrats agree that he was one of the greats. Never mind the fact that Republican meant something totally different at the time, or that Republicans will not pay the same respect to presidents such as FDR.
I’m just glad FDR isn’t still president! Then we’d really look weak compared to Putin!
Well, its ok to criticize Bush. He’s white. If we say anything bad about Obama we are all racists apparently.
And Bill O’Reilly had nothing to say about president Bush appearing in Harold & Kumar go to Guantanamo.
[www.youtube.com]